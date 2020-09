Casal de HQ que Crivella mandou recolher na Bienal do Rio se casa em 'Avengers Empyre'

Handout picture released by the organisation of Rio Biennial Book Fair (Bienal do Livro do Rio) showing a woman holding one of 14,000 books of LGBT themes bought by Brazilian YouTuber Felipe Neto -who has more than 34 million subscribers to his channel- and distributed freely at the fair in protest to Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Marcelo Crivella censorhip of a Marvel's Comic Book -depicting two super-heroes kissing on its cover- in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 08, 2019. (Label reads "This book is inappropriate for old-fashioned, retrograde and prejudiced people. Felipe Neto thanks your fight for love, inclusion and diversity) - Marvel's "Young Avengers: the Children's Crusade" quickly sold out on Friday after ultra-conservative Marcelo Crivella had ordered the book removed from sale because of its "sexual content for minors." In a fresh legal twist -which suspends an interim injunction that had blocked the mayor from trying to ban the comic book on sale- a Brazilian court has allowed the evangelical mayor to confiscate books with LGBT content he considers "inappropriate" for minors, sparking fears over censorship and discrimination. (Photo by Fernando SOUZA / RIO DE JANEIRO BIENNIAL INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RIO DE JANEIRO BIENNIAL INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR - FERNANDO SOUZA " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS Caption

AFP