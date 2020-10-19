Demi Reprodução

Publicado 19/10/2020 18:19 | Atualizado 19/10/2020 18:19

Demi Lovato revelou, nesta segunda-feira, que se conectou com a vida além da Terra. Nas redes sociais, a cantora falou sobre uma experiência vivida no deserto da Califórnia.

Em uma publicação no Instagram, Demi compartilhou vídeos com ovnis passando entre as estrelas e afirmou ter tido avistamentos de objetos voadores no céu.



"Passei os últimos dias em Joshua Tree com um pequeno grupo de entes queridos e o Dr. Steven Greer e sua equipe CE5. Nos últimos dois meses, mergulhei fundo na ciência da consciência e experimentei não apenas paz e serenidade como nunca conheci, mas também testemunhei os avistamentos mais incrivelmente profundos, tanto no céu quanto a alguns metros de mim", escreveu.

A cantora continuou e explicou sobre como a conscientização humana pode mudar o mundo. "Este planeta está em um caminho muito negativo para a destruição, mas NÓS podemos mudar isso juntos. Se conseguíssemos que 1% da população meditasse e fizesse contato, forçaríamos nossos governos a reconhecer a verdade sobre a vida extraterrestre entre nós e a mudar nossos hábitos destrutivos e que destruindo nosso planeta. Estas são apenas algumas das evidências sob as estrelas no céu do deserto que não podem mais ser ignoradas e devem ser compartilhadas imediatamente", explicou.

Por fim, a cantora ainda explicou que a comunicação leva tempo, mas que as pessoas não devem desistir. "Se isso não acontecer na primeira tentativa - continue tentando - levei várias sessões para atingir um nível de meditação profundo o suficiente para fazer contato!)", explicou ela, que ainda desejou boa sorte aos seguidores: "Boa comunicação!".