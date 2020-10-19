Demi - Reprodução
Demi
Demi Lovato revelou, nesta segunda-feira, que se conectou com a vida além da Terra. Nas redes sociais, a cantora falou sobre uma experiência vivida no deserto da Califórnia. 
Em uma publicação no Instagram, Demi compartilhou vídeos com ovnis passando entre as estrelas e afirmou ter tido avistamentos de objetos voadores no céu.
"Passei os últimos dias em Joshua Tree com um pequeno grupo de entes queridos e o Dr. Steven Greer e sua equipe CE5. Nos últimos dois meses, mergulhei fundo na ciência da consciência e experimentei não apenas paz e serenidade como nunca conheci, mas também testemunhei os avistamentos mais incrivelmente profundos, tanto no céu quanto a alguns metros de mim", escreveu.
 
 
 
The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating

A cantora continuou e explicou sobre como a conscientização humana pode mudar o mundo. "Este planeta está em um caminho muito negativo para a destruição, mas NÓS podemos mudar isso juntos. Se conseguíssemos que 1% da população meditasse e fizesse contato, forçaríamos nossos governos a reconhecer a verdade sobre a vida extraterrestre entre nós e a mudar nossos hábitos destrutivos e que destruindo nosso planeta. Estas são apenas algumas das evidências sob as estrelas no céu do deserto que não podem mais ser ignoradas e devem ser compartilhadas imediatamente", explicou.
Por fim, a cantora ainda explicou que a comunicação leva tempo, mas que as pessoas não devem desistir. "Se isso não acontecer na primeira tentativa - continue tentando - levei várias sessões para atingir um nível de meditação profundo o suficiente para fazer contato!)", explicou ela, que ainda desejou boa sorte aos seguidores: "Boa comunicação!".