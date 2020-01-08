Ver essa foto no Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle anunciam que estão se afastando da família real
Casal afirmou que, após muitos meses de reflexão, decidiu se tornar financeiramente independente da realeza
Por MH
O príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle anunciaram, nesta quarta-feira, que estão se afastando da família real britânica. Segundo o pronunciamento oficial, feito pelo Instagram, o casal decidiu se tornar "financeiramente independente", "após muitos meses de reflexão".
"Queremos nos afastar como membros da Família Real e trabalhar para nos tornarmos financeiramente independentes, enquanto continuaremos a apoiar a Rainha", afirmaram os duques de Sussex. No post, também explicaram que pretendem "fazer uma transição este ano, começando a desempenhar um novo papel progressivo dentro desta instituição".
Para criar Archie como mais liberdade e poder focar em projetos sociais, os dois pretendem viver entre a América do Norte e o Reino Unido. "A distância geográfica nos permitirá criar nosso filho com uma apreciação pela tradição real em que ele nasceu, além de termos mais espaço para levarmos nossa família, fora do foco da mídia, ao próximo capítulo", diz o texto.
Uma assinatura que vale muito
Contribua para mantermos um jornalismo profissional, combatendo às fake news e trazendo informações importantes para você formar a sua opinião. Somente com a sua ajuda poderemos continuar produzindo a maior e melhor cobertura sobre tudo o que acontece no nosso Rio de Janeiro.Assine O Dia