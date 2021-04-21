Naiara Azevedo Divulgação

Rio - Nesta terça (20), a cantora Naiara Azevedo se submeteu a um conjunto de procedimentos estéticos no rosto com o médico Danilo Bravo. Entre eles, Naiara realizou a manutenção de sua harmonização facial, com preenchimento de bigode chinês, top model look, mandíbula, mento e lábios.

Além disso, a cantora fez o tratamento a laser Fotona 4D para lifting e rejuvenescimento facial e o método Ultraformer, feito com ultrassom, para realçar o contorno do rosto.



"O objetivo desses procedimentos foi valorizar ainda mais a beleza que ela já tem. A harmonização dá aquela simetria desejada ao rosto e o preenchimento em algumas regiões do rosto ajuda a chegar nesse resultado desejado, trazendo um pouco mais de volume", disse o especialista.

Nas redes sociais, a cantora falou como tem se sentido. "Busque sempre a sua melhor versão!!! Faça sempre por você!!!! Não estou aqui para impor um padrão de beleza mais sim mostrar o quanto é gostoso estar de bem consigo mesma!!! Seja feliz!!!! Você merece!!!!", escreveu.

