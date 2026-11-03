Álbum de 'Amanhecer na Colheita' terá 29 faixas, incluindo atores e atrizes do sexto filme da franquiaReprodução / Instagram

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A trilha sonora de “Jogos Vorazes: Amanhecer na Colheita” teve a lista completa de músicas divulgada nesta segunda-feira (2). O álbum reúne 29 faixas e marca o retorno de Jennifer Lawrence aos vocais da franquia, além de trazer os nomes: The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Lizzy McAlpine, Kacey Musgraves, Noah Cyrus, Depeche Mode e The Smashing Pumpkins.
 
 
 
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Uma publicação partilhada por The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)


Jennifer participa com uma nova versão de “Deep in the Meadow”, canção de ninar associada à personagem Katniss Everdeen desde o primeiro filme, lançado em 2012. A atriz também retorna como Katniss em cenas inéditas do novo longa, ao lado de Josh Hutcherson, que volta ao papel de Peeta Mellark.
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A seleção inclui ainda duas atrizes de “Amanhecer na Colheita”. Mckenna Grace, intérprete de Maysilee Donner, canta em “Half Alive”. Whitney Peak, que vive Lenore Dove, assina quatro faixas: “The Raven I”, “The Raven II”, “The Raven III” e “The Goose and The Common”.

No novo filme, as duas atrizes fazem parte do elenco que se junta ao retorno de Jennifer e Josh à saga.

Entre os demais lançamentos, Ella Langley participa com “Here Then We’re Gone”, enquanto Lizzy McAlpine apresenta “The Wheel”. Stevie Nicks contribui com nova versão de “Doing the Best That I Can”.

O álbum também possui gravações inéditas, além de outras já existentes. The Cure integra o projeto com uma versão ao vivo de “Alone”, registrada em Berlim, em 2022. A lista inclui ainda “Favor”, de Gigi Perez, “Old Money”, de Tyler Childers, “Metal Birds”, de Violet Grohl, e “See It Coming”, de Bella Kay.

A franquia já reuniu artistas de diferentes gerações em suas trilhas. Taylor Swift participou do primeiro filme com “Safe & Sound” e “Eyes Open”, enquanto Lorde gravou as faixas “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” e “Yellow Flicker Beat”. Mais recentemente, Olivia Rodrigo lançou “Can’t Catch Me Now” para “A Cantiga dos Pássaros e das Serpentes”, filme que conta a história por trás do vilão "Snow".
“Amanhecer na Colheita” continua a tradição de incorporar integrantes do próprio elenco à trilha, além de artistas consagrados e nomes mais recentes da música. Jennifer, Mckenna e Whitney aparecem na seleção ao mesmo tempo em que interpretam personagens ligados à história.
A trilha sonora chega às plataformas digitais em 13 de novembro, uma semana antes da estreia do longa nos cinemas. No Brasil, “Jogos Vorazes: Amanhecer na Colheita” tem lançamento marcado para 19 de novembro.
Confira lista completa de “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – The Album”:
  • Whitney Peak - “The Raven I”, “The Raven II”, “The Raven III”
  • Noah Cyrus - “Ash and Snow”
  • Stephen Wilson Jr. - “First in Line”
  • Bella Kay - “See It Coming”
  • Lizzy McAlpine - “The Wheel”
  • Sydney Rose - “Dove Song”
  • Ella Langley - “Here Then We’re Gone”
  • Madeline Edwards - “Wrestle with God”
  • Kacey Musgraves - “Ruthless (Arena Mix)”
  • Billy Vincent - “No Destination”
  • Gigi Perez - “Favor”
  • Hudson Freeman - “But You Wanted More”
  • The Smashing Pumpkins - “Black Stars”
  • Mckenna Grace - “Half Alive”
  • Stevie Nicks - “Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix)”
  • Whitney Peak - “The Goose and The Common”
  • Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN - “Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework)”
  • Emelie Trahan - “Same Blood”
  • Kashus Culpepper - “May Brings Flowers”
  • Scot Greenan - “The Old Therebefore”
  • Carter Faith - “Can’t Let You Go”
  • Tyler Childers - “Old Money”
  • Madison Cunningham - “Show Me Where The Ending Starts”
  • Jennifer Lawrence - “Deep in the Meadow”
  • Noah Kahan - “Draw You Out”
  • Violet Grohl - “Metal Birds”
  • The Cure - “Alone (Live in Berlin 2022)”
A divulgação da tracklist não confirma, por si só, que todas serão efetivamente ouvidas no filme ou cantadas em cena, apenas que estarão presentes no álbum que será lançado em Novembro.
*Reportagem da estagiária Carolina Irigoyen, sob supervisão de Leticia Pessôa