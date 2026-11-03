Álbum de 'Amanhecer na Colheita' terá 29 faixas, incluindo atores e atrizes do sexto filme da franquia - Reprodução / Instagram

Álbum de 'Amanhecer na Colheita' terá 29 faixas, incluindo atores e atrizes do sexto filme da franquiaReprodução / Instagram

Publicado 03/11/2026 13:14

A trilha sonora de “Jogos Vorazes: Amanhecer na Colheita” teve a lista completa de músicas divulgada nesta segunda-feira (2). O álbum reúne 29 faixas e marca o retorno de Jennifer Lawrence aos vocais da franquia, além de trazer os nomes: The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Lizzy McAlpine, Kacey Musgraves, Noah Cyrus, Depeche Mode e The Smashing Pumpkins.







Ver esta publicação no Instagram Uma publicação partilhada por The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

Jennifer participa com uma nova versão de “Deep in the Meadow”, canção de ninar associada à personagem Katniss Everdeen desde o primeiro filme, lançado em 2012. A atriz também retorna como Katniss em cenas inéditas do novo longa, ao lado de Josh Hutcherson, que volta ao papel de Peeta Mellark. Jennifer participa com uma nova versão de “Deep in the Meadow”, canção de ninar associada à personagem Katniss Everdeen desde o primeiro filme, lançado em 2012. A atriz também retorna como Katniss em cenas inéditas do novo longa, ao lado de Josh Hutcherson, que volta ao papel de Peeta Mellark.

A seleção inclui ainda duas atrizes de “Amanhecer na Colheita”. Mckenna Grace, intérprete de Maysilee Donner, canta em “Half Alive”. Whitney Peak, que vive Lenore Dove, assina quatro faixas: “The Raven I”, “The Raven II”, “The Raven III” e “The Goose and The Common”.



No novo filme, as duas atrizes fazem parte do elenco que se junta ao retorno de Jennifer e Josh à saga.



Entre os demais lançamentos, Ella Langley participa com “Here Then We’re Gone”, enquanto Lizzy McAlpine apresenta “The Wheel”. Stevie Nicks contribui com nova versão de “Doing the Best That I Can”.



O álbum também possui gravações inéditas, além de outras já existentes. The Cure integra o projeto com uma versão ao vivo de “Alone”, registrada em Berlim, em 2022. A lista inclui ainda “Favor”, de Gigi Perez, “Old Money”, de Tyler Childers, “Metal Birds”, de Violet Grohl, e “See It Coming”, de Bella Kay.



A franquia já reuniu artistas de diferentes gerações em suas trilhas. Taylor Swift participou do primeiro filme com “Safe & Sound” e “Eyes Open”, enquanto Lorde gravou as faixas “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” e “Yellow Flicker Beat”. Mais recentemente, Olivia Rodrigo lançou “Can’t Catch Me Now” para “A Cantiga dos Pássaros e das Serpentes”, filme que conta a história por trás do vilão "Snow".



“Amanhecer na Colheita” continua a tradição de incorporar integrantes do próprio elenco à trilha, além de artistas consagrados e nomes mais recentes da música. Jennifer, Mckenna e Whitney aparecem na seleção ao mesmo tempo em que interpretam personagens ligados à história.

A trilha sonora chega às plataformas digitais em 13 de novembro, uma semana antes da estreia do longa nos cinemas. No Brasil, “Jogos Vorazes: Amanhecer na Colheita” tem lançamento marcado para 19 de novembro.

Confira lista completa de “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – The Album”:



Whitney Peak - “The Raven I”, “The Raven II”, “The Raven III”



- “The Raven I”, “The Raven II”, “The Raven III” Noah Cyrus - “Ash and Snow”



- “Ash and Snow” Stephen Wilson Jr . - “First in Line”



. - “First in Line” Bella Kay - “See It Coming”



- “See It Coming” Lizzy McAlpine - “The Wheel”



- “The Wheel” Sydney Rose - “Dove Song”



- “Dove Song” Ella Langley - “Here Then We’re Gone”

- “Here Then We’re Gone” Madeline Edwards - “Wrestle with God”

- “Wrestle with God” Kacey Musgraves - “Ruthless (Arena Mix)”

- “Ruthless (Arena Mix)” Billy Vincent - “No Destination”



- “No Destination” Gigi Perez - “Favor”

- “Favor” Hudson Freeman - “But You Wanted More”

- “But You Wanted More” The Smashing Pumpkins - “Black Stars”

- “Black Stars” Mckenna Grace - “Half Alive”

- “Half Alive” Stevie Nicks - “Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix)”

- “Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix)” Whitney Peak - “The Goose and The Common”

- “The Goose and The Common” Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN - “Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework)”

- “Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework)” Emelie Trahan - “Same Blood”

- “Same Blood” Kashus Culpepper - “May Brings Flowers”

- “May Brings Flowers” Scot Greenan - “The Old Therebefore”

- “The Old Therebefore” Carter Faith - “Can’t Let You Go”

- “Can’t Let You Go” Tyler Childers - “Old Money”

- “Old Money” Madison Cunningham - “Show Me Where The Ending Starts”

- “Show Me Where The Ending Starts” Jennifer Lawrence - “Deep in the Meadow”



- “Deep in the Meadow” Noah Kahan - “Draw You Out”



- “Draw You Out” Violet Grohl - “Metal Birds”



- “Metal Birds” The Cure - “Alone (Live in Berlin 2022)”

A divulgação da tracklist não confirma, por si só, que todas serão efetivamente ouvidas no filme ou cantadas em cena, apenas que estarão presentes no álbum que será lançado em Novembro.

*Reportagem da estagiária Carolina Irigoyen, sob supervisão de Leticia Pessôa