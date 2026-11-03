Álbum de 'Amanhecer na Colheita' terá 29 faixas, incluindo atores e atrizes do sexto filme da franquiaReprodução / Instagram
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Jennifer participa com uma nova versão de “Deep in the Meadow”, canção de ninar associada à personagem Katniss Everdeen desde o primeiro filme, lançado em 2012. A atriz também retorna como Katniss em cenas inéditas do novo longa, ao lado de Josh Hutcherson, que volta ao papel de Peeta Mellark.
No novo filme, as duas atrizes fazem parte do elenco que se junta ao retorno de Jennifer e Josh à saga.
Entre os demais lançamentos, Ella Langley participa com “Here Then We’re Gone”, enquanto Lizzy McAlpine apresenta “The Wheel”. Stevie Nicks contribui com nova versão de “Doing the Best That I Can”.
O álbum também possui gravações inéditas, além de outras já existentes. The Cure integra o projeto com uma versão ao vivo de “Alone”, registrada em Berlim, em 2022. A lista inclui ainda “Favor”, de Gigi Perez, “Old Money”, de Tyler Childers, “Metal Birds”, de Violet Grohl, e “See It Coming”, de Bella Kay.
A franquia já reuniu artistas de diferentes gerações em suas trilhas. Taylor Swift participou do primeiro filme com “Safe & Sound” e “Eyes Open”, enquanto Lorde gravou as faixas “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” e “Yellow Flicker Beat”. Mais recentemente, Olivia Rodrigo lançou “Can’t Catch Me Now” para “A Cantiga dos Pássaros e das Serpentes”, filme que conta a história por trás do vilão "Snow".
- Whitney Peak - “The Raven I”, “The Raven II”, “The Raven III”
- Noah Cyrus - “Ash and Snow”
- Stephen Wilson Jr. - “First in Line”
- Bella Kay - “See It Coming”
- Lizzy McAlpine - “The Wheel”
- Sydney Rose - “Dove Song”
- Ella Langley - “Here Then We’re Gone”
- Madeline Edwards - “Wrestle with God”
- Kacey Musgraves - “Ruthless (Arena Mix)”
- Billy Vincent - “No Destination”
- Gigi Perez - “Favor”
- Hudson Freeman - “But You Wanted More”
- The Smashing Pumpkins - “Black Stars”
- Mckenna Grace - “Half Alive”
- Stevie Nicks - “Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix)”
- Whitney Peak - “The Goose and The Common”
- Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN - “Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework)”
- Emelie Trahan - “Same Blood”
- Kashus Culpepper - “May Brings Flowers”
- Scot Greenan - “The Old Therebefore”
- Carter Faith - “Can’t Let You Go”
- Tyler Childers - “Old Money”
- Madison Cunningham - “Show Me Where The Ending Starts”
- Jennifer Lawrence - “Deep in the Meadow”
- Noah Kahan - “Draw You Out”
- Violet Grohl - “Metal Birds”
- The Cure - “Alone (Live in Berlin 2022)”