Games

AÃ§Ã£o veio logo apÃ³s o anÃºncio da quarta temporada do game

Por Caio Hansen

O game Fortnite acaba de inserir uma estátua de uma pantera negra em referência ao herói de mesmo nome. Ação veio logo após o anúncio da quarta temporada do game em referência à Marvel.

Jogadores do game fizeram homenagens ao ator Chadwick Boseman, que interpretou o herói nos cinemas e faleceu no dia 28 de agosto vítima de um câncer. Confira algumas:
Wholesome moment at the Black Panther monument from r/FortNiteBR
Always Our King. from r/FortNiteBR
 

