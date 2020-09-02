Jogadores do game fizeram homenagens ao ator Chadwick Boseman, que interpretou o herói nos cinemas e faleceu no dia 28 de agosto vítima de um câncer. Confira algumas:
The third #FortniteSeason4 Rifted Location from the Marvel Universe has already appeared West of Misty Meadows. The new landmark features a Black Panther Monument and ambient music.— FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 1, 2020
R.I.P to Chadwick Boseman - Wakanda Forever! pic.twitter.com/SBhPntJCYw
Beautiful Black Panther area in Fortnite— TeamBBB (@TeamBBB123) September 1, 2020
Rest in Power Chadwick Boseman #Fortnite #BlackPanther #gamer pic.twitter.com/k7ILuMbaDI