NEW YORK, NY - MAY 25: Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to the New York Police Department's First Precinct after being served with criminal charges by the Manhattan District Attorney's office on May 25, 2018 in New York City. The former movie producer faces charges in connection with accusations made by aspiring actress Lucia Evans who has said that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Manhattan office in 2004. Weinstein (66) has been accused by dozens of other women of forcing them into sexual acts using both pressure and threats. The revelations of the his behavior helped to spawn the global #MeToo movement. Kevin Hagen/Getty Images/AFP

AFP