Trump: 'fraude' na contagem dos votos, mas sem haver evidências - AFP
Por O Dia
Publicado 07/11/2020 13:22 | Atualizado 07/11/2020 13:24
 Washington - O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, voltou a causar confusão no Twitter neste sábado. Após uma série de publicações ocultas pela própria plataforma, em que ele volta a alegar fraude na apuração de votos na Pensilvânia, Trump escreveu simplesmente que "ganhou a eleição, por muito", e marcou uma coletiva de imprensa para 13h30 (horário de Brasília).
O presidente anunciou que a coletiva acontecerá no Four Seasons Total Landscaping, na Filadélfia - o que levou muitas pessoas a acreditarem que ela seria realizada no Hotel Four Seasons, no mesmo estado, e obrigou o hotel a desmentir o fato pelo próprio Twitter.
Ao chegar no verdadeiro endereço onde a conferência será realizada, no entanto, jornalistas descobriram que o local fica ao lado de uma loja de produtos eróticos chamada "Ilha da Fantasia", que vende livros, DVDs e loções para adultos.
