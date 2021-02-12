Nas imagens divulgadas pela rede pública CCTV, a superfície de Marte aparece em meio a um céu preto. Também é possível observar crateras brancas, segundo a agência oficial Xinhua.
China’s #Tianwen-1 probe has sent back the surveillance footage that recorded the process of #Mars entering and exiting the field of vision, the probe's slight vibration after the engine ignited, and the process of the probe flying from Mars day to night. pic.twitter.com/VntlzTiZRA— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 12, 2021
De acordo com a publicação, a China abre um novo cenário de competição tecnológica, com o objetivo de estabelecer uma estação espacial habitada em 2022 e enviar um astronauta à Lua até 2030.
"Tianwen-1", que significa "Perguntas ao céu-1" em chinês, foi lançada em 23 de julho da ilha de Hainan, ao sul da China.