As imagens feitas pela sonda espacial foram divulgadas hoje - Pixabay
As imagens feitas pela sonda espacial foram divulgadas hoje Pixabay
Por iG
Pequim - Nesta sexta-feira (12), a agência espacial chinesa divulgou o vídeo da sonda "Tianwen-1" sobrevoando a superfície de Marte, dois dias depois de ter conseguido colocá-la no planeta.

Nas imagens divulgadas pela rede pública CCTV, a superfície de Marte aparece em meio a um céu preto. Também é possível observar crateras brancas, segundo a agência oficial Xinhua.


De acordo com a publicação, a China abre um novo cenário de competição tecnológica, com o objetivo de estabelecer uma estação espacial habitada em 2022 e enviar um astronauta à Lua até 2030.

"Tianwen-1", que significa "Perguntas ao céu-1" em chinês, foi lançada em 23 de julho da ilha de Hainan, ao sul da China. 