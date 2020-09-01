Rio - A televisão britânica teve uma noite histórica nesta segunda-feira. É que pela primeira vez uma emissora de canal aberto exibiu a imagem de pênis eretos em sua programação.

As cenas foram ao ar no documentário "Me and My Penis", "Eu e Meu Pênis" em tradução livre, do canal Channel 4. Ao todo, foram exibidos, sem cortes, oito pênis eretos. As imagens dividiram as opiniões dos internautas e telespectadores.

"Oh, 2020, o que você fez agora?", reclamou uma pessoa ao falar sobre o documentário. "A televisão só piora", disse outro internauta. "O Channel 4 produziu uma conversa aberta e séria para remover muitos estigmas, estereótipos e tabus e para lidar com a dismorfia corporal que muitos homens enfrentam com seus pênis e para lidar com a masculinidade tóxica na sociedade", elogiou uma pessoa.