[ NSFW ]— #FREELEAFY (@MintyFanta) August 31, 2020
OMG MY MUM AND DAD FORGOT TO TURN OF THE TV AND NOW THERES A SHOW CALLED ME AND MY PENIS PLAYING
Me and my Penis on Channel 4. This was made for gay men surely?— Scott Williams (@tga1976) August 31, 2020
If you’re missing Me And My Penis on Channel 4, it’s a real shame. It’s powerful, it’s moving and it’s about 20 years too late. Men’s bodies are NEVER spoken about/celebrated in this way. Definitely a very important documentary that all men should watch.— Alice (@AliceTheSausage) August 31, 2020
WHY IS THERE A SHOW ON CHANNEL 4 CALLED ME AND MY PENIS— (@southIine) August 31, 2020
“the beauty and power of the erection” - a direct quote from the programme “me and my penis” that just came on tv— sam (@puppymingkwan) August 31, 2020
In a fresh attempt to lose viewers C4 showed a doco last night called Me and My Penis . I would have thought the biggest dick was Ian Katz who sanctioned the show. Under him C4 has got even worse. He has form for failure. Worked on Newsnight and the Guardian. A proper knob.— Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) September 1, 2020
Channel 4 is run by schoolboys. Me and my Penis is on now.— Grant (@ghud68) August 31, 2020