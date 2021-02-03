Pela primeira vez o anúncio foi feito de forma virtual. A cerimônia de entrega será apresentada pelas atrizes Tina Fey e Amy Poehler. Veja os indicados:
Melhor filme de drama:
- The Father (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
- Mank (Netflix; Netflix)
- Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
- Promising Young Woman (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)
- Os 7 de Chicago (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
Melhor atriz em filme de drama:
- Viola Davis (A Voz Suprema do Blues)
- Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Melhor ator em filme de drama:
- Riz Ahmed (O Som do Silêncio)
- Chadwick Boseman (A Voz Suprema do Blues)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
- Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical:
- Borat 2: Fita de Cinema Seguinte (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
- Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)
- Palm Springs (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)
- A Festa de Formatura (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical:
- Maria Bakalova (Borat 2: Fita de Cinema Seguinte)
- Kate Hudson (Music)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
- Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Melhor ator de comédia ou musical:
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat 2: Fita de Cinema Seguinte)
- James Corden (A Festa de Formatura)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilto”)
- Dev Patel (A Vida Extraordinária de David Copperfield)
- Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Melhor animação:
- Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)
- Dois Irmãos (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- A Caminho da Lua (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
- Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)
Melhor filme estrangeiro:
- Another Round - Dinamarca
- La Llorona - Guatemala/França
- The Life Ahead - Itália
- Minari - Estados Unidos
- Two of Us - França/Estados Unidos
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme:
- Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Glenn Close (Era Uma Vez um Sonho)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme:
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Os 7 de Chicago)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Jared Leto (Os Pequenos Vestígios)
- Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Melhor diretor:
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
- Aaron Sorkin (Os Sete de Chicago)
Melhor trilha sonora original:
- O Céu da Meia-Noite
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank
- Soul
Melhor música original:
- "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
- "Hear My Voice" - Os 7 de Chicago
- "Io Sí (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
- "Speak Now" - One Night in Miami
- "Tigress & Tweed" - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Melhor série de televisão - drama:
- The Crown - Netflix
- Lovecrafty County - HBO
- The Mandalorian - Disney +
- Ozark - Netflix
- Ratched - Netflix
Melhor atriz em série de televisão - drama:
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Melhor ator em série de televisão - drama:
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Josh O'Connor - The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino - Hunters
- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Melhor série - musical ou comédia:
- Emily in Paris
- Schitt's Creek
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Melhor atriz em série musical ou comédia:
- Lily Collins - Emily In Paris
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinay Playlist
- Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Melhor ator em série musical ou comédia:
- Don Cheadle - Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV:
- Normal People
- O Gambito da Rainha
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Nada Ortodoxa
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV:
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
- Shira Haas (Nada Ortodoxa)
- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV:
- Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant - The Undoing
- Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True
- Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série ou filme para TV:
- Gillian Anderson - The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon - Ratched
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série ou filme para TV:
- John Boyega - Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons - Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland - The Undoing