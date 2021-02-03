Alguns dos indicados para o Globo de Ouro; premiação acontecerá no dia 25 de abril - Divulgação
Alguns dos indicados para o Globo de Ouro; premiação acontecerá no dia 25 de abrilDivulgação
Por iG
São Paulo - A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood (HFPA) anuncia nesta quarta-feira (3) os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2021. O evento foi adiado por conta da pandemia do covid-19 e a cerimônia de entrega será dia 28 de fevereiro. 

Pela primeira vez o anúncio foi feito de forma virtual. A cerimônia de entrega será apresentada pelas atrizes Tina Fey e Amy Poehler. Veja os indicados:

Melhor filme de drama:

  • The Father (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Mank (Netflix; Netflix)
  • Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
  • Promising Young Woman (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)
  • Os 7 de Chicago (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

Melhor atriz em filme de drama:

  • Viola Davis (A Voz Suprema do Blues)
  • Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
  • Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
  • Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
  • Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Melhor ator em filme de drama:

  • Riz Ahmed (O Som do Silêncio)
  • Chadwick Boseman (A Voz Suprema do Blues)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
  • Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
  • Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical:

  • Borat 2: Fita de Cinema Seguinte (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
  • Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)
  • Palm Springs (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)
  • A Festa de Formatura (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical:

  • Maria Bakalova (Borat 2: Fita de Cinema Seguinte)
  • Kate Hudson (Music)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
  • Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Melhor ator de comédia ou musical:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat 2: Fita de Cinema Seguinte)
  • James Corden (A Festa de Formatura)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilto”)
  • Dev Patel (A Vida Extraordinária de David Copperfield)
  • Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Melhor animação:

  • Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)
  • Dois Irmãos (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • A Caminho da Lua (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
  • Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)

Melhor filme estrangeiro:

  • Another Round - Dinamarca
  • La Llorona - Guatemala/França
  • The Life Ahead - Itália
  • Minari - Estados Unidos
  • Two of Us - França/Estados Unidos

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme:

  • Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
  • Olivia Colman (The Father)
  • Glenn Close (Era Uma Vez um Sonho)
  • Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
  • Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (Os 7 de Chicago)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Jared Leto (Os Pequenos Vestígios)
  • Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Melhor diretor:

  • Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
  • David Fincher (Mank)
  • Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
  • David Fincher (Mank)
  • Aaron Sorkin (Os Sete de Chicago)

Melhor trilha sonora original:

  • O Céu da Meia-Noite
  • Tenet
  • News of the World
  • Mank
  • Soul

Melhor música original:

  • "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • "Hear My Voice" - Os 7 de Chicago
  • "Io Sí (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
  • "Speak Now" - One Night in Miami
  • "Tigress & Tweed" - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Melhor série de televisão - drama:

  • The Crown - Netflix
  • Lovecrafty County - HBO
  • The Mandalorian - Disney +
  • Ozark - Netflix
  • Ratched - Netflix

Melhor atriz em série de televisão - drama:

  • Emma Corrin (The Crown)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Laura Linney (Ozark)
  • Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Melhor ator em série de televisão - drama:

  • Jason Bateman - Ozark   
  • Josh O'Connor - The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul 
  • Al Pacino - Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Melhor série - musical ou comédia:

  • Emily in Paris
  • Schitt's Creek
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Ted Lasso

Melhor atriz em série musical ou comédia:

  • Lily Collins - Emily In Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinay Playlist
  • Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Melhor ator em série musical ou comédia:

  • Don Cheadle - Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult - The Great
  • Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Melhor Minissérie ou Filme para TV:

  • Normal People
  • O Gambito da Rainha
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Nada Ortodoxa

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV:

  • Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
  • Shira Haas (Nada Ortodoxa)
  • Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV:

  • Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant - The Undoing
  • Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True
  • Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série ou filme para TV:

  • Gillian Anderson - The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série ou filme para TV:

  • John Boyega - Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
  • Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
  • Jim Parsons - Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland - The Undoing