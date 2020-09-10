Assine

Assinante? Acesse!

Brasil

Ricardo Salles discute com DiCaprio e desafia ator a 'adotar' um pedaÃ§o da AmazÃ´nia

Ministro do Meio Ambiente rebateu crÃ­ticas de Leonardo DiCaprio no Twitter

Por O Dia

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio -
Rio - O ministro do Meio Ambiente, Ricardo Salles, discutiu com Leonardo DiCaprio na manhã desta quinta-feira, pelo Twitter. 

Galeria de Fotos

Ministro do Meio Ambiente, Ricardo Salles Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil
Leonardo DiCaprio DivulgaÃ§Ã£o
O ator havia publicado um vídeo que responsabiliza o presidente da República, Jair Bolsonaro, pelas queimadas na Amazônia. O ministro, então, rebateu e desafiou DiCaprio a "adotar" um pedaço da floresta através de um programa lançado pelo governo.
"Caro Leonardo DiCaprio, o Brasil está lançando o projeto de preservação “Adopt1Park”, que permite a você ou qualquer outra empresa ou indivíduo escolher um dos 132 Parques da Amazônia e patrociná-lo diretamente, a 10 euros por hectare por ano. Você vai colocar seu dinheiro onde está sua boca?", escreveu Salles.
O vídeo publicado pelo ator foi produzido pela Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil, e foi postado com as hashtags #DefundBolsonaro #AmazonOrBolsonaro #WhichSideAreYouOn:

ComentÃ¡rios

Mais lidas

    Ãšltimas de Brasil

    Ricardo Salles discute com DiCaprio e desafia ator a 'adotar' um pedaÃ§o da AmazÃ´nia

    MegaoperaÃ§Ã£o apura esquema de fraudes de R$ 123 milhÃµes na saÃºde do DF

    Luiz Fux citarÃ¡ combate Ã  corrupÃ§Ã£o em discurso de posse do STF

    Homem fica ferido apÃ³s cair em buraco no meio da rua e ficar preso
    Veja mais notÃ­cias