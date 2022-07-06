Sarah Andrade e Indy SantosReprodução/Instagram

Rio - Indy Santos tem virado assunto na internet após ter sido anunciada como a primeira participante brasileira do Big Brother dos Estados Unidos. E o que tem chamado mais atenção do público é a sua aparência. Isso porque ela tem uma grande semelhança com a ex-BBB Sarah Andrade.
Comissária de bordo e influenciadora, Indy tem 31 anos, nasceu em São Paulo, mas mora nos Estados Unidos. A versão norte-americana do reality show estreia nesta quarta-feira (6).