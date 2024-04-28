Manifestantes pedem anulação da pena de morte do rapper iraniano Toomaj SalehiReprodução/Redes sociais
A group of Iranians from the diaspora held a protest in Barcelona this evening to #StopExecustionsInIran #ToomajSalehi #RezaRasaei #AbbasDeris #MojahedKourkour pic.twitter.com/jgox2xI4y3— Deepa Parent (@DeepaParent) April 27, 2024
This weekend, Australian-Iranian communities in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Port Douglas gathered to protest against and raise awareness about #ToomajSalehi #RezaRasaei #MojahedKourkour #AbbasDeris death sentences, and the continuing oppression & state violence… pic.twitter.com/hXxQZ55Qas— AUSIRAN (@Ausiran_org) April 28, 2024
On April 27, Iranian-Americans in Washington, D.C., assembled in front of the Iranian Interests Section to voice their opposition against the impending executions of individuals including #RezaRasaei, #MojahedKourkour, #AbbasDeris and #ToomajSalehi— Kayhan Life (@KayhanLife) April 28, 2024
The demonstration was… pic.twitter.com/rpada6WSaG
