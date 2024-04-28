Manifestantes pedem anulação da pena de morte do rapper iraniano Toomaj SalehiReprodução/Redes sociais

Manifestantes de diversas partes da Europa, Estados Unidos e Canadá foram às ruas pedir que a pena de morte do rapper iraniano seja anulada. Toomaj Salehi foi condenado à forca na última quarta-feira (24) após apoiar protestos contra a morte da jovem Mahsa Amini, de 22 anos, presa por não usar o hijab corretamente. Ele estava detido desde outubro de 2022.
Durante os protestos desencadeados após a morte de Mahsa Amini, milhares de pessoas foram presas. Nas redes sociais, os usuários demonstraram apoio ao rapper e registraram parte dos protestos.
Neste sábado (27), uma conta do X, antigo Twitter, publicou "Um grupo de iranianos da diáspora realizou um protesto em Barcelona esta noite para #PararExecuçõesNoIrã #ToomajSalehi #RezaRasaei #AbbasDeris #MojahedKourkour."
A conta oficial da Solidariedade Unida Australiana para o Irã (AUSIRAN) também registrou manifestações que aconteceram no país. "Neste fim de semana, comunidades australianas-iranianas em Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney e Port Douglas se reuniram para protestar e aumentar a conscientização sobre as sentenças de morte de #ToomajSalehi #RezaRasaei #MojahedKourkour #AbbasDeris e a contínua opressão e violência estatal enfrentada pelas mulheres no Irã", escreveu.
Também ocorreram manifestações neste sábado em Washington, D.C., capital dos Estados Unidos. 
No Brasil, o desembargador federal William Douglas compartilhou com seus centenas de milhares de seguidores sobre o acontecido. "Será enforcado! Amigos, favor repostar! Ajudem a salvar a vida desse rapper iraniano!". Na legenda da publicação, o juiz marcou autoridades como a primeira-dama Janja e o Ministério dos Direitos Humanos, além do Itamaraty. Neste domingo (28), ele agradeceu em seus stories pela publicação ter alcançado mais de 78 mil pessoas em 24 horas.
 