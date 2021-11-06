Mídia internacional relatou a morte da cantora, Marília MendonçaReprodução

Rio - O acidente fatal que vitimou a cantora Marília Mendonça, de 26 anos, foi noticiado em diversos veículos internacionais que destacaram a importância da cantora no cenário musical brasileiro e sua contribuição para o "feminejo".
O The New York Times destacou a cantora como uma "sensação das redes sociais com milhões de seguidores" e a força das suas composições. 
Billboard falou sobre os números alcançados pela cantora em suas lives durante a pandemia e a retratou como um dos "maiores expoentes da música brasileira”. 
A People contou sobre o trágico acidente aéreo que vitimou a cantora e outras quatro pessoas à caminho de um show e como a morte da cantora abalou o Brasil.
O Le Parisien destacou a exitosa carreira de Marília Mendonça e falou sobre sua amizade com o jogador do Paris Saint- Germain, Neymar Jr.