Mariana Ximenes e Gabriela Medvedovski Reprodução

Por O Dia

Publicado 20/03/2021 12:24

Rio - Mariana Ximenes segue firme nos preparativos para 'Nos Tempos do Imperador'. A novela, que deveria estrear em março do ano passado, foi adiada por conta da pandemia e deve entrar na programação da Globo após o encerramento da reprise de 'A Vida da Gente'.

Enquanto isso, as atrizes seguem estudando para seus personagens. Focada no trabalho, Mariana Ximenes mostrou que passou a noite - de pijama - estudando texto com a colega de cena, Gabriela Medvedovski, conhecida do público pelo papel de Keyla, em 'Malhação - Viva a Diferença'.

"Sextou de pijama com minha parceira Gabi estudando o texto de #nostemposdoimperador", escreveu Mari, que ainda está no ar, pelo menos neste sábado, como a Tancinha, no último episódio de 'Haja Coração'.

