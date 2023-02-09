Burt Bacharach morreu aos 94 anosAFP
Sua agente publicitária, Tina Brausam, disse que Bacharach, que trabalhou com estrelas como Dionne Warwick e escreveu sucessos como "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head", "Walk on By" e "Do You Know the Way to San Jose", morreu por causas naturais.
- "Baby it's you" (1962)
- "I just don't know what to do with myself" (1962)
- "24 hours from Tulsa" (1963)
- "Anyone who had a heart" (1963)
- "(They long to be) close to you" (1963)
- "Wives and lovers" (1963)
- "Walk on by" (1964)
- "A house is not a home" (1964)
- "What the world needs now is love" (1965)
- "What's new pussycat?" (1965)
- "Alfie" (1966)
- "I say a little prayer" (1967)
- "The look of love" (1967)
- "Do you know the way to San José?" (1968)
- "Promises, promises" (1968)
- "Raindrops keep fallin' on my head" (1969)
- "I'll never fall in love again" (1969)
- "Arthur's theme (Best that you can do)" (1981)
- "That's what friends are for" (1982)
- "On my own" (1986)
