Burt Bacharach morreu aos 94 anos - AFP

Publicado 09/02/2023 13:28

Estados Unidos - O lendário produtor, compositor e cantor americano Burt Bacharach, que produziu inúmeras canções de sucesso ao longo das décadas, especialmente na década de 1960, morreu em Los Angeles aos 94 anos, informou a mídia local nesta quinta-feira (9).

Sua agente publicitária, Tina Brausam, disse que Bacharach, que trabalhou com estrelas como Dionne Warwick e escreveu sucessos como "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head", "Walk on By" e "Do You Know the Way to San Jose", morreu por causas naturais.

O compositor americano Burt Bacharach criou, junto com o letrista Hal David, dezenas de canções que se tornaram clássicos.

Confira abaixo, algumas de suas criações mais famosas:



- "Baby it's you" (1962)



- "I just don't know what to do with myself" (1962)



- "24 hours from Tulsa" (1963)



- "Anyone who had a heart" (1963)



- "(They long to be) close to you" (1963)



- "Wives and lovers" (1963)



- "Walk on by" (1964)



- "A house is not a home" (1964)



- "What the world needs now is love" (1965)



- "What's new pussycat?" (1965)



- "Alfie" (1966)



- "I say a little prayer" (1967)



- "The look of love" (1967)



- "Do you know the way to San José?" (1968)



- "Promises, promises" (1968)



- "Raindrops keep fallin' on my head" (1969)



- "I'll never fall in love again" (1969)



- "Arthur's theme (Best that you can do)" (1981)



- "That's what friends are for" (1982)



- "On my own" (1986)