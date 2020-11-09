Prision Break - Divulgação
Wentworth Miller, 48, que viveu Michael na série "Prision Break" publicou, no Instagram, que não vai mais interpretar personagens heterossexuais.
Miller assumiu sua homossexualidade em 2013 e fez um longo desabafo na rede social. No texto, ele ainda explicou que não vai voltar a interpretar Michael Scofield caso a série volte. 
"Estou fora. De PB [Prison Break]. Oficialmente. Não por causa de ofensas nas redes sociais (embora isso tenha centrado a questão). Eu só não quero interpretar personagens heterossexuais. As histórias deles foram contadas (e contadas). Então. Não há mais Michael. Se você era fã da série esperando por temporadas adicionais… Eu entendo que isso é decepcionante. Eu sinto muito. Se você está incomodado porque se apaixonou por um homem hétero fictício interpretado por um gay na vida real… Isso é obra sua", explicou.
