Larissa Manoela Reprodução

Por O Dia

Publicado 03/02/2021 09:38 | Atualizado 03/02/2021 09:39

Rio - Larissa Manoela presenteou seus 37 milhões de seguidores com um álbum de fotos inédito feito em uma de suas viagens. A atriz, que está na cidade histórica de Paraty, município da Costa Verde do Rio de Janeiro, contou que tem adorado conhecer as cachoeiras da região. "Que dia especial! Desbravando um tanto de cachoeiras lindas para reenergizar tudo por aqui. Vibrando sempre muita energia positiva GRATIDAO NATUREZA", escreveu Larissa.

fotogaleria

Publicidade

Além do cenário, um dos elementos das fotos que mais chamou a atenção foi o traje escolhido pela atriz. Em todo os cliques, Larissa aparece vestindo um maiô colorido que também tem sido o queridinho de outras famosas. A peça em questão faz parte da coleção criada e desenhada por Carolina Dieckmann para uma marca de biquínis. Nos comentários, a atriz fez presença e elogiou a colega que divulgou seu trabalho. "Linda em todas as fotooooooooos... melldells, cruuuuuuushzonaaaaaaaa", brincou Carol.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Larissa Manoela (@larissamanoela)

Publicidade