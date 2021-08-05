Homem pula no trilho para salvar cadeirante segundos antes da passagem do trem - Reprodução/Twitter

Homem pula no trilho para salvar cadeirante segundos antes da passagem do tremReprodução/Twitter

Publicado 05/08/2021 16:16 | Atualizado 05/08/2021 16:18

Nova York - Um homem pulou nos trilhos do metrô para salvar um cadeirante que havia caído na via. O incidente aconteceu nesta quarta-feira (4) em Nova York, EUA. Ambos os envolvidos passam bem (Veja o vídeo abaixo).



O vídeo mostra que o metrô se aproxima do local do acidente segundos depois, quando os usuários já estavam seguros. O "herói" não foi identificado pelas autoridades, mas recebeu elogios nas redes sociais.

Assista ao vídeo:

This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH