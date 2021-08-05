Homem pula no trilho para salvar cadeirante segundos antes da passagem do tremReprodução/Twitter
O vídeo mostra que o metrô se aproxima do local do acidente segundos depois, quando os usuários já estavam seguros. O "herói" não foi identificado pelas autoridades, mas recebeu elogios nas redes sociais.
Assista ao vídeo:
This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH— Rick (@SubwayCreatures) August 4, 2021