Homem pula no trilho para salvar cadeirante segundos antes da passagem do tremReprodução/Twitter

Nova York - Um homem pulou nos trilhos do metrô para salvar um cadeirante que havia caído na via. O incidente aconteceu nesta quarta-feira (4) em Nova York, EUA. Ambos os envolvidos passam bem (Veja o vídeo abaixo).

O vídeo mostra que o metrô se aproxima do local do acidente segundos depois, quando os usuários já estavam seguros. O "herói" não foi identificado pelas autoridades, mas recebeu elogios nas redes sociais.

