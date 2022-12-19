Paris tem confronto entre torcedores e policiais após derrota na Copa do MundoReprodução/Twitter

A polícia da França entrou em confronto, na noite deste domingo (18), com torcedores da seleção na capital Paris. O conflito se deu depois da derrota da equipe para a seleção argentina na final da Copa do Mundo.

Milhares de torcedores haviam se reunido na avenida Champs-Élysées, uma das mais famosas de Paris, para assistir o jogo. Nas redes sociais, internautas dizem que o confronto foi motivado pela forma que a polícia tentou dispersar a multidão.
Segundo relatos, os agentes utilizaram gás lacrimogêneo e agrediram os torcedores, que lançaram fogos de artifício contra os policiais. Veja:

As autoridades francesas anunciaram na sexta-feira (16) que 14 mil policiais e guardas já haviam sido convocados em todo o país para a final da Copa.
O número é maior do que o organizado para a partida em que a seleção francesa venceu o Marrocos. Na ocasião, mesmo com 10 mil agentes das forças de segurança pública, houve confrontos e 266 pessoas foram detidas.