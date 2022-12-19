Paris tem confronto entre torcedores e policiais após derrota na Copa do Mundo - Reprodução/Twitter

Publicado 19/12/2022 09:51

A polícia da França entrou em confronto, na noite deste domingo (18), com torcedores da seleção na capital Paris. O conflito se deu depois da derrota da equipe para a seleção argentina na final da Copa do Mundo.



Milhares de torcedores haviam se reunido na avenida Champs-Élysées, uma das mais famosas de Paris, para assistir o jogo. Nas redes sociais, internautas dizem que o confronto foi motivado pela forma que a polícia tentou dispersar a multidão.

Segundo relatos, os agentes utilizaram gás lacrimogêneo e agrediram os torcedores, que lançaram fogos de artifício contra os policiais. Veja:

Multiple police charges with BRAV-M intervention to evacuate the supporters gathered on the Champs-Elysées this evening (@Ab7Media ) #ARGFRA #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/NLTTd9BVBn — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 19, 2022

