Paris tem confronto entre torcedores e policiais após derrota na Copa do MundoReprodução/Twitter
Milhares de torcedores haviam se reunido na avenida Champs-Élysées, uma das mais famosas de Paris, para assistir o jogo. Nas redes sociais, internautas dizem que o confronto foi motivado pela forma que a polícia tentou dispersar a multidão.
Champs-Élysées, Paris tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZbJjunfNgl— Petronilla Husbands (@PetronillaHusb1) December 19, 2022
Multiple police charges with BRAV-M intervention to evacuate the supporters gathered on the Champs-Elysées this evening (@Ab7Media ) #ARGFRA #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/NLTTd9BVBn— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 19, 2022
