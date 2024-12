Year 2000 built KLM Boeing 737-8K2 aircraft (PH-BXM) made an emergency landing resulting a Runway excursion on Runway 18 of Oslo Sandefjord-Torp Airport (TRF), Norway, due to a malfunction to its hydraulic system.



The incident took shape just after take-off , at around 4900ft.… pic.twitter.com/VbbofTC1lf