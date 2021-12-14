Maria Fernanda Cândido como Vicência Santos em 'Animais Fantásticos 3' - Reprodução Internet

Maria Fernanda Cândido como Vicência Santos em 'Animais Fantásticos 3'Reprodução Internet

Publicado 14/12/2021 09:43

Rio - A atriz Maria Fernanda Cândido anunciou oficialmente sua participação no filme "Animais Fantásticos: Os Segredos de Dumbledore" e ainda postou no Instagram a primeira foto como a personagem Vicência Santos. O longa faz parte do universo "Harry Potter", criado pela autora britânica J. K. Rowling.

"Estou muito contente em anunciar que representarei o Brasil em 'Animais Fantásticos: #OsSegredosdeDumbledore'. No filme, interpreto Vicência Santos. Não vejo a hora de vocês descobrirem mais sobre ela", escreveu a atriz no Instagram.

Na trama, Dumbledore (Jude Law) tenta impedir Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) de assumir o controle do mundo mágico. Para isso, ele pede a Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) ajuda para combater o mal. Maria Fernanda Cândido vive Vicência Santos.

O longa chega aos cinemas brasileiros no dia 14 de abril de 2022.