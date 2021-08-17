Ellen Pompeo em Reprodução/ABC

Mais artigos de O Dia
O Dia
Rio - Conhecida por seu papel como Meredith na série médica "Grey's Anatomy", a atriz Ellen Pompeo dividiu opiniões na web ao responder uma fã de forma controversa. Nesta terça-feira (17), a artista usou a crise que acontece atualmente no Afeganistão para incentivar uma internauta a se dedicar aos estudos.
fotogaleria
Elenco 'Grey's Anatomy' - Divulgação
Ellen Pompeo em
Até a plataforma de Streaming Netflix mostrou aos fãs de 'Grey's Anatomy' que eles assistem a série há 10 anos - Instagram
Publicidade
"Ellen, estou literalmente morrendo de estudar agora mesmo e não tenho nenhuma motivação", escreveu a internauta. Foi quando a atriz de 51 anos comentou a publicação dizendo: "Não reclame, especialmente para mim. Tenho certeza de que as meninas no Afeganistão ou em outros lugares do mundo adorariam fazer qualquer coisa para apenas estudar."
Não demorou muito até que o nome da artista entrasse para os assuntos mais comentados do Twitter, com internautas se dividindo entre elogiar e criticar o comentário de Ellen. "Talvez, da próxima vez que você reclamar do seu salário para os produtores de Grey's Anatomy, eles devam usar essa mesma lógica? 'Não reclame de dinheiro comigo, tem gente morrendo de fome'", replicou uma usuária. "Se essa foi sua tentativa de aumentar a conscientização para uma causa, você falhou completamente", completou.
Publicidade
Alguns seguidores deixaram claro que não viram problema na fala da atriz. "Cancelando a Ellen Pompeo porque ela disse verdades, me poupe", escreveu uma fã. "Ellen Pompeo simplesmente sem paciência pra adolescente mimado e eu concordo plenamente", acrescentou outro internauta.
A própria atriz decidiu se manifestar sobre os comentários que recebeu na postagem original. "É realmente tão estranho que algumas pessoas acreditem que conhecem meu tom. Rotular isso de maldade e fazer essa pessoa se sentir mal? Na verdade, não é legal da parte de vocês, tentando convencê-la de que fui cruel com ela. Espero que ela esteja estudando e não dando ouvidos a criadores de problemas", desabafou Ellen.
Publicidade
No último domingo (15), a organização denominada Talibã assumiu o comando do Afeganistão após dominar a capital Cabul. O grupo já havia governado o país entre 1996 e 2001, período em que mulheres foram proibidas de trabalhar e estudar. Na nova gestão, os rebeldes afirmam que respeitarão os direitos das mulheres.
Publicidade
Publicidade