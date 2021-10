(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 01, 2019, US actor Alec Baldwin attends the premiere of "The Public" at New York Public Library in New York City. - Baldwin was the focus on October 22, 2021, of investigations into a shocking and deadly on-set tragedy, after the actor fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director of a Western he was shooting in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," the sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement. Hutchins, 42, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds, while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance and was receiving treatment. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

AFP