Did you know Japan rings a gong-like temple bell on New Year's Eve? Hear the resonant sound of Joya-no-kane at Kyoto's Chion-in, rung 108 times by 17 monks, and welcome the future with a refreshed heart and mind. Have a happy new year !https://t.co/OjzpNb9DEr#SoundsOfJapan pic.twitter.com/1Vq3CeCpjx