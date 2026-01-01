Ano Novo na Champs-Élysées, em Paris, na FrançaAFP
Primeiro país a receber 2026
Ásia
Did you know Japan rings a gong-like temple bell on New Year's Eve? Hear the resonant sound of Joya-no-kane at Kyoto's Chion-in, rung 108 times by 17 monks, and welcome the future with a refreshed heart and mind. Have a happy new year !https://t.co/OjzpNb9DEr#SoundsOfJapan pic.twitter.com/1Vq3CeCpjx— japan (@japan) December 31, 2025
Hello 2026! Beijing, Hong Kong, and Taipei have officially entered the New Year!— IDEA TV (@ideatelevision) December 31, 2025
From the Great Wall to the Victoria Harbour drones and the iconic Taipei 101 "Nature’s Breath" fireworks, East Asia is glowing. pic.twitter.com/Jh8pdIXW5k
Most incredible city in the world.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 1, 2026
Most incredible fireworks in the world.
Happy New Year, London! pic.twitter.com/gq5YCcKl74
América
Já em Nova York, a virada aconteceu de forma icônica na Times Square. A tradicional descida da bola luminosa, acompanhada por uma contagem regressiva transmitida para todo o mundo, reuniu milhares de pessoas apesar do frio do inverno.
Happy New Year! Times Square ball drop, New York City, 2026#HappyNewYear #NewYear #NYC pic.twitter.com/IcGULmAsC4— CAC Graphics (@CACGraphics) January 1, 2026
Os comentários não representam a opinião do jornal e são de responsabilidade do autor.