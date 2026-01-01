Ano Novo na Champs-Élysées, em Paris, na FrançaAFP

O ano de 2026 chegou em diferentes momentos para os países ao redor do mundo, mas as celebrações foram o ponto comum entre todos eles. De grandes metrópoles a ilhas remotas, cada lugar dá as boas-vindas ao novo ano com costumes próprios e adapta as comemorações às suas próprias circunstâncias.

Primeiro país a receber 2026
A virada começa no Pacífico, com Kiribati e Samoa, às 7h pelo horário de Brasília. Pouco depois, cidades da Oceania assumem o protagonismo. Em Sydney, na Austrália, às 10h, a tradicional queima de fogos iluminou a Ponte da Baía e a Ópera.

Ásia
À medida que o ano avançou para o continente asiático, o Japão celebrou com a combinação de tecnologia, luzes e rituais em templos. Uma das tradições japonesas de Ano Novo é o Joya-no-kane, um evento budista que conta com monges tocando um sino da meia-noite 108 vezes. 
Em Hong Kong, a exibição de fogos de artifício foi cancelada devido a um incêndio em um complexo residencial que deixou 161 mortos em novembro. Já a China recebeu 2026 ás 13h com um show especial na Grande Muralha, na seção Juyongguan. 
Europa
Na Europa, cidades históricas se transformaram em palcos de festa. Londres recebeu o novo ano com fogos às margens do rio Tâmisa. O London Eye, uma roda gigante com vista panorâmica para a cidade, ficou responsável pelo shoe de luzes. Em Paris, a Champs-Élysées se encheu de fogos de artifícios e celebrações. 


América
Quando chega a vez do continente americano, as festividades mudam de essência e de costumes. No Rio de Janeiro, milhões de pessoas vestidas de branco se reuniram em Copacabana para assistir aos fogos sobre o mar, na maior celebração do planeta, segundo o Guinness. 

Já em Nova York, a virada aconteceu de forma icônica na Times Square. A tradicional descida da bola luminosa, acompanhada por uma contagem regressiva transmitida para todo o mundo, reuniu milhares de pessoas apesar do frio do inverno. 