MC Bin Laden - Reprodução/Globo

Publicado 05/04/2024 09:11

MC Bin Laden, eliminado do BBB 24 com 80,34% dos votos, surpreendeu ao revelar um desejo que tinha durante sua permanência no programa. Durante participação no "Bate-papo BBB" com Thaís Fersoza e Ed Gama, o famoso confessou sua vontade de integrar o grupo “Fadas” no jogo.



O funkeiro explicou que sempre teve esse desejo, mas a dinâmica do programa atrapalhou. "Pra ser bem sincero, o jogo é muito louco porque você separa as pessoas. E uma vez eu até falei, acho que foi com o Rodriguinho que eu tinha muita vontade de jogar com os Fadas", começou o ex-brother.



Thaís Fersoza e Ed Gama aparentaram surpresa com a revelação: "Bomba", brincaram. "Eu tinha falado isso para o Rodriguinho uma vez, lá trás, porque eu tinha tido uma troca muito dá hora com a Anne no começo e depois eu tive uma troca bem no começo com a Alane”, recordou o MC.



O famoso também citou sua admiração pela trajetória de Beatriz. “A história da Bia, é sensacional, de admirar, e foram situações que foram me marcando", enfatizou. Porém, é tarde demais para o ex-participante. A eliminação de MC Bin Laden, com 80,34% dos votos, foi amplamente prevista pelas enquetes. Davi Brito recebeu apenas 19,66%, sendo o favorito mais uma vez.