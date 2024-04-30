Belle Silva 'pede' dinheiro para comprar bolsas de luxo - Reprodução/Instagram

Belle Silva 'pede' dinheiro para comprar bolsas de luxoReprodução/Instagram

Publicado 30/04/2024 21:55

Belle Silva, esposa do jogador de futebol Thiago Silva, foi detonada nesta terça-feira (30) após publicar um vídeo nas redes sociais em que 'pede' dinheiro na rua para comprar bolsas de luxo.

A influencer compartilhou um vídeo em seu perfil no Instagram da trend. Na gravação, ela aparece sentada na calçada com uma placa escrito "need money for Hermès" (preciso de dinheiro para Hermès, em português), citando a marca de luxo.

Além de aparecer segurando o cartaz, Belle ainda mostra pessoas colocando dinheiro em uma caixinha e posou usando vários modelos de bolsas da grife, que podem custar até R$ 83 mil.

No entanto, a brincadeira não agradou os seguidores. "Qual o objetivo disso? Sinceramente...", comentou uma. "Gente, não tem uma amiga pra avisar", alfinetou outra. "Mano, que vídeo desnecessário", declarou uma terceira.