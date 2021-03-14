Príncipe William, Kate e os filhos Reprodução

Por iG

Publicado 14/03/2021 14:54

Neste domingo, é comemorado o Dia das Mães no Reino Unido. A família real está celebrando essa data especial e os filhos de Príncipe William e Kate Middleton escreveram cartas para Diana. A conta no Instagram do Palácio de Kensington, que representa essa parte da família, compartilhou as cartas no Instagram.