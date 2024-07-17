Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph e Cris Abrego apresentaram os indicados ao Emmy 2024 - Divulgação

Publicado 17/07/2024 15:39

Rio - Os nomeados ao Emmy 2024 finalmente estão entre nós. Durante uma cerimônia que aconteceu nesta quarta-feira (17), em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, os vencedores do Emmy Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph, junto com o presidente da Academia de Televisão, Cris Abrego, anunciaram os indicados ao prêmio.

Produções como "O Urso", "Xógum", "Bebê Rena", "Only Murders in the Building", "The Crown" e muitas outras concorrem às estatuetas, que neste ano serão entregues no dia 15 de setembro, domingo, às 21h.

Confira os principais indicados ao Emmy 2024:

Melhor Série de Drama

- "O Problema dos 3 Corpos"

- "Fallout"

- "Sr. & Sra. Smith"

- "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"

- "Slow Horses"

- "The Crown"

- "The Gilded Age"

- "The Morning Show"

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

- Jennifer Aniston como Alex Levy ("The Morning Show")

- Carrie Coon como Bertha Russel ("The Gilded Age")

- Maya Erskine como Jane Smith ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

- Anna Sawai como Toda Mariko ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

- Imelda Staunton como Rainha Elizabeth II ("The Crown")

- Reese Witherspoon como Bradley Jackson ("The Morning Show")

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

- Idris Elba como Sam Nelson ("Hijack")

- Donald Glover como John Smith ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

- Walton Goggins como Cooper Howard ("Fallout")

- Gary Oldman como Jackson Lamb ("Slow Horses")

- Hiroyuki Sanada como Yoshii Toranaga ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

- Dominic West como Príncipe Charles ("The Crown")

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

- Hiro Murai ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

- Frederick E.O. Toye ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

- Saul Metzstein ("Slow Horses")

- Stephen Daldry ("The Crown")

- Mimi Leder ("The Morning Show")

- Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Lakers: Hora de Vencer")

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama

- Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner ("Fallout")

- Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

- Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

- Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

- Will Smith ("Slow Horses")

- Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare ("The Crown")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

- Christine Baranski como Agnes van Rhijn ("The Gilded Age")

- Nicole Beharie como Christina Hunter ("The Morning Show")

- Elizabeth Debicki como Princesa Diana ("The Crown")

- Greta Lee como Stella Bak ("The Morning Show")

- Lesley Manville como Princesa Margaret ("The Crown")

- Karen Pittman como Mia Jordan ("The Morning Show")

- Holland Taylor como Cybil Richards ("The Morning Show")



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

- Tadanobu Asano como Kashigi Yabushige ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

- Billy Crudup como Cory Ellison ("The Morning Show")

- Mark Duplass como Chip Black ("The Morning Show")

- Jon Hamm como Paul Marks ("The Morning Show")

- Takehiro Hira como Ishido Kazunari ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

- Jack Lowden como River Cartwright ("Slow Horses")

- Jonathan Pryce como Príncipe Philip, Duque de Edinburgh ("The Crown")

Melhor Participação Especial de Ator em Série de Drama

- Néstor Carbonell como Rodriguez ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")

- Paul Dano como Vizinho gato ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

- Tracy Letts como Jack McKinney ("Lakers: Hora de Vencer")

- Jonathan Pryce como David Cartwright ("Slow Horses")

- John Turturro como Eric Shane ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

Melhor Participação Especial de Atriz em Série de Drama

- Michaela Coel como Bev ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

- Claire Foy como Rainha Elizabeth II ("The Crown")

- Sarah Paulson como Terapeuta ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

- Parker Posey como Outra Jane ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")

Melhor Série de Comédia

- "Abbott Elementary"

- "O Urso"

- "Segura a Onda"

- "Hacks"

- "Only Murders In The Building"

- "Palm Royale"

- "Reservation Dogs"

- "What We Do In The Shadows"

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

- Quinta Brunson como Janine Teagues ("Abbott Elementary")

- Ayo Edebiri como Sydney Adamu ("O Urso")

- Selena Gomez como Mabel Mora ("Only Murders In The Building")

- Maya Rudolph como Molly Novak ("Fortuna")

- Jean Smart como Deborah Vance ("Hacks")

- Kristen Wiig como Maxine Simmons ("Palm Royale")

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

- Matt Berry como Laszlo Cravensworth ("What We Do In The Shadows")

- Larry David como Larry David ("Segura a Onda")

- Steve Martin como Charles-Haden Savage ("Only Murders In The Building")

- Martin Short como Oliver Putnam ("Only Murders In The Building")

- Jeremy Allen White como Carmy ("O Urso")

- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai como Bear Smallhill ("Reservation Dogs")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

- Carol Burnett como Norma Dellacorte ("Palm Royale")

- Liza Colón-Zayas como Tina ("O Urso")

- Hannah Einbinder como Ava Daniels ("Hacks")

- Janelle James como Ava Coleman ("Abbott Elementary")

- Sheryl Lee Ralph como Barbara Howard ("Abbott Elementary")

- Meryl Streep como Loretta Durkin ("Only Murders In The Building")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

- Lionel Boyce como Marcus ("O Urso")

- Paul W. Downs como Jimmy Lusaque, Jr. ("Hacks")

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach como Richard “Richie” Jerimovich ("O Urso")

- Paul Rudd como Ben Glenroy ("Only Murders In The Building")

- Tyler James Williams como Gregory Eddie ("Abbott Elementary")

- Bowen Yang como vários personagens ("Saturday Night Live")

Melhor Participação Especial de Ator em Série de Comédia

- Jon Bernthal como Michael Berzatto ("O Urso")

- Matthew Broderick como Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders In The Building")

- Ryan Gosling como apresentador ("Saturday Night Live")

- Christopher Lloyd como Larry Arbuckle ("Hacks")

- Bob Odenkirk como Tio Lee ("O Urso")

- Will Poulter como Luca ("O Urso")

Melhor Participação Especial de Atriz em Série de Comédia

- Olivia Colman como Chef Terry ("O Urso")

- Jamie Lee Curtis como Donna Berzatto ("O Urso")

- Kaitlin Olson como DJ Vance ("Hacks")

- Da'Vine Joy Randolph como Donna Williams ("Only Murders In The Building")

- Maya Rudolph como apresentadora ("Saturday Night Live")

- Kristen Wiig como apresentadora ("Saturday Night Live")

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

- Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

- Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo ("O Urso")

- Meredith Scardino e Sam Means ("Girls5eva")

- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky ("Hacks")

- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider (The Other Two")

- Jake Bender e Zach Dunn ("What We Do In The Shadows")

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

- Randall Einhorn ("Abbott Elementary")

- Christopher Storer ("O Urso")

- Ramy Youssef ("O Urso")

- Guy Ritchie ("Magnatas do Crime")

- Lucia Aniello ("Hacks")

- Mary Lou Bell ("The Ms. Pat Show")

Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia

- "Bebê Rena"

- "Fargo"

- "Uma Questão de Química"

- "RIPLEY"

- "True Detective: Terra Noturna"

Melhor Filme Feito Para a Televisão

- "O último caso do Monk"

- "Quiz Lady"

- "Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul"

- "A Grande Entrevista"

- "A Batalha das Pop-Tarts"

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

- Jodie Foster como Detetive Elizabeth Danvers ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

- Brie Larson como Elizabeth Zott ("Uma Questão de Química")

- Juno Temple como Dorothy "Dot" Lyon ("Fargo")

- Sofía Vergara como Griselda Blanco ("Griselda")

- Naomi Watts como Babe Paley ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

- Matt Bomer como Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller ("Companheiros de Viagem")

- Richard Gadd como Donny ("Bebê Rena")

- Jon Hamm como Roy Tillman ("Fargo")

- Tom Hollander como Truman Capote ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

- Andrew Scott como Tom Ripley ("RIPLEY")

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

- Dakota Fanning como Marge Sherwood ("RIPLEY")

- Lily Gladstone como Cam Bentland ("Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk")

- Jessica Gunning como Martha ("Bebê Rena")

- Aja Naomi King como Harriet Sloane ("Uma Questão de Química")

- Diane Lane como Nancy Keith ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

- Nava Mau como Teri ("Bebê Rena")

- Kali Reis como Detetive Evangeline Navarro ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

- Jonathan Bailey como Tim Laughlin ("Companheiros de Viagem")

- Robert Downey Jr. como O Congressista/Ned Godwin, O Professor/Robert Hammer, The Autor/Nicos Damianos, The Sacerdote/Capitão Pai ("O Simpatizante")

- Tom Goodman-Hill como Darrien ("Bebê Rena")

- John Hawkes como Hank Prior ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

- Lamorne Morris como North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr ("Fargo")

- Lewis Pullman como Calvin Evans ("Uma Questão de Química")

- Treat Williams como Bill Paley ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Melhor Direção em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

- Weronika Tofilska ("Bebê Rena")

- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")

- Gus Van Sant ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

- Millicent Shelton ("Uma Questão de Química")

- Steven Zaillian ("RIPLEY")

- Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

- Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")

- Charlie Brooke ("Black Mirror")

- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")

- Ron Nyswaner ("Companheiros de Viagem")

- Steven Zaillian ("RIPLEY")

- Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")

Melhor Talk Show

- "The Daily Show"

- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"

- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Realities de Competição

- "The Amazing Race"

- "RuPaul’s Drag Race"

- "Top Chef"

- "The Traitors"

- "The Voice"

Melhor apresentador de Reality

- RuPaul Charles ("RuPaul’s Drag Race")

- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec e Daymond John ("Shark Tank")

- Alan Cumming ("The Traitors")

- Kristen Kish ("Top Chef")

- Jeff Probst ("Survivor")

Melhor Especial de Variedades (Ao vivo)

- "Show do intervalo do LVIII Super Bowl, estrelando Usher"

- "66º Grammy Awards"

- "The Roast of Tom Brady"

- "Oscar"

- "76º Tony Awards"