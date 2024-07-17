Rio - Os nomeados ao Emmy 2024 finalmente estão entre nós. Durante uma cerimônia que aconteceu nesta quarta-feira (17), em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, os vencedores do Emmy Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph, junto com o presidente da Academia de Televisão, Cris Abrego, anunciaram os indicados ao prêmio.
Produções como "O Urso", "Xógum", "Bebê Rena", "Only Murders in the Building", "The Crown" e muitas outras concorrem às estatuetas, que neste ano serão entregues no dia 15 de setembro, domingo, às 21h.
Confira os principais indicados ao Emmy 2024:
Melhor Série de Drama
- "O Problema dos 3 Corpos"
- "Fallout"
- "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- "Slow Horses"
- "The Crown"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "The Morning Show"
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
- Jennifer Aniston como Alex Levy ("The Morning Show")
- Carrie Coon como Bertha Russel ("The Gilded Age")
- Maya Erskine como Jane Smith ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Anna Sawai como Toda Mariko ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Imelda Staunton como Rainha Elizabeth II ("The Crown")
- Reese Witherspoon como Bradley Jackson ("The Morning Show")
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
- Idris Elba como Sam Nelson ("Hijack")
- Donald Glover como John Smith ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Walton Goggins como Cooper Howard ("Fallout")
- Gary Oldman como Jackson Lamb ("Slow Horses")
- Hiroyuki Sanada como Yoshii Toranaga ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Dominic West como Príncipe Charles ("The Crown")
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama
- Hiro Murai ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Frederick E.O. Toye ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Saul Metzstein ("Slow Horses")
- Stephen Daldry ("The Crown")
- Mimi Leder ("The Morning Show")
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Lakers: Hora de Vencer")
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner ("Fallout")
- Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Will Smith ("Slow Horses")
- Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare ("The Crown")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Christine Baranski como Agnes van Rhijn ("The Gilded Age")
- Nicole Beharie como Christina Hunter ("The Morning Show")
- Elizabeth Debicki como Princesa Diana ("The Crown")
- Greta Lee como Stella Bak ("The Morning Show")
- Lesley Manville como Princesa Margaret ("The Crown")
- Karen Pittman como Mia Jordan ("The Morning Show")
- Holland Taylor como Cybil Richards ("The Morning Show")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Tadanobu Asano como Kashigi Yabushige ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Billy Crudup como Cory Ellison ("The Morning Show")
- Mark Duplass como Chip Black ("The Morning Show")
- Jon Hamm como Paul Marks ("The Morning Show")
- Takehiro Hira como Ishido Kazunari ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Jack Lowden como River Cartwright ("Slow Horses")
- Jonathan Pryce como Príncipe Philip, Duque de Edinburgh ("The Crown")
Melhor Participação Especial de Ator em Série de Drama
- Néstor Carbonell como Rodriguez ("Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão")
- Paul Dano como Vizinho gato ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Tracy Letts como Jack McKinney ("Lakers: Hora de Vencer")
- Jonathan Pryce como David Cartwright ("Slow Horses")
- John Turturro como Eric Shane ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
Melhor Participação Especial de Atriz em Série de Drama
- Michaela Coel como Bev ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Claire Foy como Rainha Elizabeth II ("The Crown")
- Sarah Paulson como Terapeuta ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
- Parker Posey como Outra Jane ("Sr. & Sra. Smith")
Melhor Série de Comédia
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "O Urso"
- "Segura a Onda"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders In The Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "What We Do In The Shadows"
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Quinta Brunson como Janine Teagues ("Abbott Elementary")
- Ayo Edebiri como Sydney Adamu ("O Urso")
- Selena Gomez como Mabel Mora ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Maya Rudolph como Molly Novak ("Fortuna")
- Jean Smart como Deborah Vance ("Hacks")
- Kristen Wiig como Maxine Simmons ("Palm Royale")
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Matt Berry como Laszlo Cravensworth ("What We Do In The Shadows")
- Larry David como Larry David ("Segura a Onda")
- Steve Martin como Charles-Haden Savage ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Martin Short como Oliver Putnam ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Jeremy Allen White como Carmy ("O Urso")
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai como Bear Smallhill ("Reservation Dogs")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Carol Burnett como Norma Dellacorte ("Palm Royale")
- Liza Colón-Zayas como Tina ("O Urso")
- Hannah Einbinder como Ava Daniels ("Hacks")
- Janelle James como Ava Coleman ("Abbott Elementary")
- Sheryl Lee Ralph como Barbara Howard ("Abbott Elementary")
- Meryl Streep como Loretta Durkin ("Only Murders In The Building")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Lionel Boyce como Marcus ("O Urso")
- Paul W. Downs como Jimmy Lusaque, Jr. ("Hacks")
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach como Richard “Richie” Jerimovich ("O Urso")
- Paul Rudd como Ben Glenroy ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Tyler James Williams como Gregory Eddie ("Abbott Elementary")
- Bowen Yang como vários personagens ("Saturday Night Live")
Melhor Participação Especial de Ator em Série de Comédia
- Jon Bernthal como Michael Berzatto ("O Urso")
- Matthew Broderick como Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Ryan Gosling como apresentador ("Saturday Night Live")
- Christopher Lloyd como Larry Arbuckle ("Hacks")
- Bob Odenkirk como Tio Lee ("O Urso")
- Will Poulter como Luca ("O Urso")
Melhor Participação Especial de Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Olivia Colman como Chef Terry ("O Urso")
- Jamie Lee Curtis como Donna Berzatto ("O Urso")
- Kaitlin Olson como DJ Vance ("Hacks")
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph como Donna Williams ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Maya Rudolph como apresentadora ("Saturday Night Live")
- Kristen Wiig como apresentadora ("Saturday Night Live")
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
- Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
- Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo ("O Urso")
- Meredith Scardino e Sam Means ("Girls5eva")
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky ("Hacks")
- Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider (The Other Two")
- Jake Bender e Zach Dunn ("What We Do In The Shadows")
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
- Randall Einhorn ("Abbott Elementary")
- Christopher Storer ("O Urso")
- Ramy Youssef ("O Urso")
- Guy Ritchie ("Magnatas do Crime")
- Lucia Aniello ("Hacks")
- Mary Lou Bell ("The Ms. Pat Show")
Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia
- "Bebê Rena"
- "Fargo"
- "Uma Questão de Química"
- "RIPLEY"
- "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
Melhor Filme Feito Para a Televisão
- "O último caso do Monk"
- "Quiz Lady"
- "Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul"
- "A Grande Entrevista"
- "A Batalha das Pop-Tarts"
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Jodie Foster como Detetive Elizabeth Danvers ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
- Brie Larson como Elizabeth Zott ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Juno Temple como Dorothy "Dot" Lyon ("Fargo")
- Sofía Vergara como Griselda Blanco ("Griselda")
- Naomi Watts como Babe Paley ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Matt Bomer como Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- Richard Gadd como Donny ("Bebê Rena")
- Jon Hamm como Roy Tillman ("Fargo")
- Tom Hollander como Truman Capote ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
- Andrew Scott como Tom Ripley ("RIPLEY")
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Dakota Fanning como Marge Sherwood ("RIPLEY")
- Lily Gladstone como Cam Bentland ("Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk")
- Jessica Gunning como Martha ("Bebê Rena")
- Aja Naomi King como Harriet Sloane ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Diane Lane como Nancy Keith ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
- Nava Mau como Teri ("Bebê Rena")
- Kali Reis como Detetive Evangeline Navarro ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Jonathan Bailey como Tim Laughlin ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- Robert Downey Jr. como O Congressista/Ned Godwin, O Professor/Robert Hammer, The Autor/Nicos Damianos, The Sacerdote/Capitão Pai ("O Simpatizante")
- Tom Goodman-Hill como Darrien ("Bebê Rena")
- John Hawkes como Hank Prior ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
- Lamorne Morris como North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr ("Fargo")
- Lewis Pullman como Calvin Evans ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Treat Williams como Bill Paley ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
Melhor Direção em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Weronika Tofilska ("Bebê Rena")
- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
- Gus Van Sant ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")
- Millicent Shelton ("Uma Questão de Química")
- Steven Zaillian ("RIPLEY")
- Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV
- Richard Gadd ("Bebê Rena")
- Charlie Brooke ("Black Mirror")
- Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
- Ron Nyswaner ("Companheiros de Viagem")
- Steven Zaillian ("RIPLEY")
- Issa López ("True Detective: Terra Noturna")
Melhor Talk Show
- "The Daily Show"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
Realities de Competição
- "The Amazing Race"
- "RuPaul’s Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Traitors"
- "The Voice"
Melhor apresentador de Reality
- RuPaul Charles ("RuPaul’s Drag Race")
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec e Daymond John ("Shark Tank")
- Alan Cumming ("The Traitors")
- Kristen Kish ("Top Chef")
- Jeff Probst ("Survivor")
Melhor Especial de Variedades (Ao vivo)
- "Show do intervalo do LVIII Super Bowl, estrelando Usher"
