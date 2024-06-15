Kevin Campbell vestiu a camisa do Arsenal na década de 1990Divulgação/Arsenal
We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 15, 2024
Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time.
Rest in peace, Kevin pic.twitter.com/Kiywyo7nTr
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal, Nott'm Forest, Everton and West Brom striker— Premier League (@premierleague) June 15, 2024
Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin's family, friends and those associated with the clubs he played for pic.twitter.com/JkMlgwe8fC
We are devastated to learn that Kevin Campbell has passed away aged 54.— England (@England) June 15, 2024
Kevin won four caps for our under-21s and represented our B team in the early 1990s.
Our thoughts are with Kevin's family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KyGsRgcXii
Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell.— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) June 15, 2024
Kevin spent three seasons at #NFFC and was part of the side which earned promotion from the First Division as champions in 1998.
Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this… pic.twitter.com/mpHl1AyeTZ
