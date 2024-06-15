Kevin Campbell vestiu a camisa do Arsenal na década de 1990Divulgação/Arsenal

Mais artigos de O Dia
O Dia
O ex-atacante inglês Kevin Campbell, que teve passagens marcantes por Arsenal e Everton, morreu aos 54 anos de idade. Ele estava internado há cerca de duas semanas devido à uma doença grave, não revelada, e não resistiu. 
"Ficamos arrasados ao saber que nosso ex-atacante Kevin Campbell morreu após uma curta doença. Kevin era adorado por todos no clube. Todos nós pensamos em seus amigos e familiares neste momento difícil. Descanse em paz, Kevin", disse o Arsenal, em comunicado. 
Em sua carreira profissional de 18 anos, Campbell conquistou quatros títulos, todos pelo Arsenal. uma Copa dos Clubes Vencedores de Copa da Uefa (1993/94), uma Copa da Inglaterra (1992/93), uma Copa da Liga Inglesa (1992/93) e uma Supercopa da Inglaterra (1991/92).
Além dos Gunners, o ex-atacante também defendeu  Leyton Orient, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Trabzonspor, Everton, West Bromwich e Cardiff, seu último clube, na temporada 2006/2007. 
Clubes, amigos e a própria Premier League lamentaram a perda.