Daniela MercuryRenan Areias/Agência O Dia

Publicado 14/02/2024 12:29

Durante sua passagem pelo Circuito Dodô (Barra/Ondina) no sábado de Carnaval, Daniela Mercury animou o público com sua performance no trio elétrico. Contudo, um incidente com um folião acabou chamando a atenção, levando a uma resposta enérgica da cantora. Agora ela resolveu explicar o que houve.



Irritada com as constantes provocações do folião, Daniela não poupou palavras ao rebater: “Vá se lascar… Vai procurar o que fazer p*****. Fica enchendo o meu saco, me dizendo o que tenho que falar. Odeio quando tô falando e homem vem me mandar calar a boca, p****. Vai a p*** que pariu, aliás o pai que te pariu”, criticou a cantora, aos berros.



Além de mandar o folião "se lascar", Daniela também rebateu uma crítica específica: “Eu não sou metida não, sou Daniela Mercury!”, afirmou. No dia seguinte, a cantora decidiu explicar sua reação, destacando a frequência com que enfrenta situações semelhantes durante apresentações.



“É bem comum no carnaval ter alguém mandando você fazer alguma coisa”, começou ela. “[Mas] me mandar calar a boca, pronto. Mandou calar a boca, acabou aí [...] Não resisti, aproveitei que estava de rainha maluca mesmo. O cara me pirraçou, falou ‘cala a boca, cante’, aí [eu falei] ‘quem manda sou eu’”, a famosa encerrou revelando que deixou ‘memes’ para a eternidade.