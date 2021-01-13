Cena do filme Pai em Dobro - SUZANNA TIERIE/NETFLIX
Cena do filme Pai em Dobro
Rio - Maior plataforma de streaming do mundo, a Netflix continua investindo pesado na produção de filmes e séries. Para 2021, a empresa anunciou que pretende lançar pelo menos um filme por semana. Em um vídeo promocional (disponível abaixo), atores convidam o público para conferir suas produções.
Maisa Silva como Vicenza no filme 'Pai em Dobro' - SUZANNA TIERIE/NETFLIX
Cena do filme 'Pai em Dobro' - SUZANNA TIERIE/NETFLIX
'Toda família tem algum dos personagens do filme', diz Hassum - DESIREE DO VALLE/NETFLIX
De acordo com a plataforma, as estreias incluem grandes astros do cinema, incluindo Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington e Octavia Spencer. 
Confira a lista de alguns dos títulos que devem ser lançados ainda em 2021. 
8 Rue de l'Humanité*
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Afterlife of the Party
ARMY OF THE DEAD: Invasão em Las Vegas
Awake
A Week Away
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
BEAUTY
Blonde
Blood Red Sky*
Bombay Rose
Beckett
Bruised
Alma de Cowboy
Don't Look Up
Pai em Dobro*
Escape from Spiderhead
Trilogia Fear Street
O Fio Invisível*
Em busca de ‘Ohana (29 de janeiro)
Fuimos Canciones*
Eu Me Importo (19 de fevereiro)**
Intrusion
Kate
Love Hard
Malcolm & Marie (5 de fevereiro)
Monster
Moxie: Quando as Garotas Vão à Luta (3 de março)
Munich*
Nightbooks
Night Teeth
No One Gets Out Alive
O2*
Zona de Combate (15 de janeiro)
Penguin Bloom (27 de janeiro)**
Pieces of a Woman (7 de janeiro)
Red Notice
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway**
Sweet Girl
A Escavação (29 de janeiro)
The Guilty
The Hand of God*
The Harder They Fall
A Barraca do Beijo 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover**
The Last Mercenary*
The Loud House Movie
The Power of the Dog
A Princesa e a Plebeia 3
Segredos Assassinos
The Starling
A Nuvem*
O Tigre Branco (22 de janeiro)
The Woman in the Window
Things Heard and Seen
Esquadrão Trovão
tick, tick...BOOM!
Para todos os garotos: Agora e para sempre
Caçadores de Trolls: Rise of the Titans
Filme de Alexandre Moratto ainda sem título*
Filme de Graham King ainda sem título
Comédia romântica de Alicia Keys ainda sem título
Wish Dragon
DIA DO SIM (12 de março)