A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Afterlife of the Party
ARMY OF THE DEAD: Invasão em Las Vegas
Awake
A Week Away
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
BEAUTY
Blonde
Blood Red Sky*
Bombay Rose
Beckett
Bruised
Alma de Cowboy
Don't Look Up
Pai em Dobro*
Escape from Spiderhead
Trilogia Fear Street
O Fio Invisível*
Em busca de ‘Ohana (29 de janeiro)
Fuimos Canciones*
Eu Me Importo (19 de fevereiro)**
Intrusion
Kate
Love Hard
Malcolm & Marie (5 de fevereiro)
Monster
Moxie: Quando as Garotas Vão à Luta (3 de março)
Munich*
Nightbooks
Night Teeth
No One Gets Out Alive
O2*
Zona de Combate (15 de janeiro)
Penguin Bloom (27 de janeiro)**
Pieces of a Woman (7 de janeiro)
Red Notice
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway**
Sweet Girl
A Escavação (29 de janeiro)
The Guilty
The Hand of God*
The Harder They Fall
A Barraca do Beijo 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover**
The Last Mercenary*
The Loud House Movie
The Power of the Dog
A Princesa e a Plebeia 3
Segredos Assassinos
The Starling
A Nuvem*
O Tigre Branco (22 de janeiro)
The Woman in the Window
Things Heard and Seen
Esquadrão Trovão
tick, tick...BOOM!
Para todos os garotos: Agora e para sempre
Caçadores de Trolls: Rise of the Titans
Filme de Alexandre Moratto ainda sem título*
Filme de Graham King ainda sem título
Comédia romântica de Alicia Keys ainda sem título
Wish Dragon
DIA DO SIM (12 de março)