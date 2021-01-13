Cena do filme Pai em Dobro SUZANNA TIERIE/NETFLIX

Por O Dia

Publicado 13/01/2021 10:49

Rio - Maior plataforma de streaming do mundo, a Netflix continua investindo pesado na produção de filmes e séries. Para 2021, a empresa anunciou que pretende lançar pelo menos um filme por semana. Em um vídeo promocional (disponível abaixo), atores convidam o público para conferir suas produções.

fotogaleria

Publicidade

De acordo com a plataforma, as estreias incluem grandes astros do cinema, incluindo Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington e Octavia Spencer.

Confira a lista de alguns dos títulos que devem ser lançados ainda em 2021.

Publicidade

8 Rue de l'Humanité*

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

ARMY OF THE DEAD: Invasão em Las Vegas

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

BEAUTY

Blonde

Blood Red Sky*

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Alma de Cowboy

Don't Look Up

Pai em Dobro*

Escape from Spiderhead

Trilogia Fear Street

O Fio Invisível*

Em busca de ‘Ohana (29 de janeiro)

Fuimos Canciones*

Eu Me Importo (19 de fevereiro)**

Intrusion

Kate

Love Hard

Malcolm & Marie (5 de fevereiro)

Monster

Moxie: Quando as Garotas Vão à Luta (3 de março)

Munich*

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2*

Zona de Combate (15 de janeiro)

Penguin Bloom (27 de janeiro)**

Pieces of a Woman (7 de janeiro)

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway**

Sweet Girl

A Escavação (29 de janeiro)

The Guilty

The Hand of God*

The Harder They Fall

A Barraca do Beijo 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover**

The Last Mercenary*

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

A Princesa e a Plebeia 3

Segredos Assassinos

The Starling

A Nuvem*

O Tigre Branco (22 de janeiro)

The Woman in the Window

Things Heard and Seen

Esquadrão Trovão

tick, tick...BOOM!

Para todos os garotos: Agora e para sempre

Caçadores de Trolls: Rise of the Titans

Filme de Alexandre Moratto ainda sem título*

Filme de Graham King ainda sem título

Comédia romântica de Alicia Keys ainda sem título

Wish Dragon

DIA DO SIM (12 de março)