Wandinha aparece na lista de indicados como "melhor série de comédia ou musical" Reprodução/Twitter

Publicado 12/12/2022 13:09 | Atualizado 12/12/2022 13:35

Rio - A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood(HFPA) anunciou nesta segunda-feira os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023. A cerimônia de entrega acontecerá dia 10 de janeiro, sob o comando do comediante Jerrod Carmichael, e voltará a ser transmitida pela TV aberta após denúncias de corrupção e ausência de negros entre seus membros.

Neste ano, 27 categorias foram anunciadas, com cinco indicados em cada uma delas. Entre os destaques da 80ª edição do prêmio estão os longas "Avatar: O Caminho da Água", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans", "Tár" e "Top Gun: Maverick", que disputam na categoria 'filmes de drama'. Estrela de "Elvis", o ator Austin Butler concorre como "melhor ator em filme de drama". Na categoria "melhor atriz em filme de drama" tem os nomes de Ana de Armas, por "Blonde", e Viola Davis, por "A Mulher Rei".

Quando o assunto é televisão, a série "Wandinha" aparece na lista de indicados como "melhor série de comédia ou musical". A atriz Jenna Ortega, que dá vida a filha mais velha da família Addams, também concorre na categoria "melhor atriz de série musical ou de comédia". O ator Evan Petes disputa como "melhor ator" por sua atuação em "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano". Já Zendaya aparece na lista de indicadas de "melhor atriz" por sua interpretação em "Euphoria".

Veja a lista completa abaixo:



Categorias de filmes

Melhor filme de animação

- "Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro"

- "Inu-Oh"

- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

- "Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"

- "Red: Crescer é uma Fera"



Melhor filme - Comédia / Musical

- "Babilônia"

- "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

- "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

- "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"

- "Triângulo da tristeza"



Melhor filme - Drama

- "Avatar: O caminho da água"

- "Elvis"

- "Os Fabelmans"

- "Tár"

- "Top Gun: Maverick"

Melhor Roteiro

- Todd Field, "Tár"

- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, "Os Fabelmans"

- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

- Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

- Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Melhor Gravação Original em Filme

- Alexandre Desplat, "Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro"

- Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Entre Mulheres"

- Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"

- John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"

- Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"



Melhor Ator em Filme - Comédia / Musical



- Diego Calva, "Babilônia"

- Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"

- Adam Driver, "Ruído branco"

- Colin Farrell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

- Ralph Fiennes, "O Menu"



Melhor Ator em Filme - Drama

- Austin Butler - "Elvis"

- Brendan Fraser - "A baleia"

- Hugh Jackman - "The Son"

- Bill Nighy - "Living"

- Jeremy Pope - "The Inspection"



Melhor Diretor

- James Cameron - "Avatar: O caminho da água"

- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

- Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"

- Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

- Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"



Melhor Filme de Língua não-inglesa



- "RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução" (Índia)

- "Nada de Novo no Front" (Alemanha)

- "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

- "Close" (Bélgica)

- "Decisão de partir" (Coreia do Sul)



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme



- Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""

- Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em todo Lugar ao mesmo tempo"

- Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da tristeza"

- Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"



Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

- Brendan Gleeson, "Os banshees de Inisherin"

- Ke Huy Quan, "Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo"

- Barry Keoghan, "Os banshees de Inisherin"

- Brad Pitt, "Babilônia"

- Eddie Redmayne, "O enfermeiro da noite"



Melhor canção original em filme

- "Carolina" Taylor Swift ("Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui")

- "Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinóquio")

- "Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

- "Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")

- "Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")



Melhor atriz em filme - Drama

- Cate Blanchett - "Tár"

- Olivia Colman - "Império da luz"

- Viola Davis - "A mulher rei"

- Ana de Armas - "Blonde"

- Michelle Williams - "Os Fabelmans"



Melhor atriz em filme - Comédia / Musical

- Margot Robbie - "Babilônia"

- Anya Taylor-Joy - "O Menu"

- Emma Thompson - "Boa sorte, Leo Grande"

- Lesley Manville - "Sra. Harris vai a Paris"

- Michelle Yeoh - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"



Categorias de TV

Melhor série de TV - Drama

- "Better Call Saul"

- "The Crown"

- "A Casa do Dragão"

- "Ozark"

- "Ruptura"



Melhor ator em série limitada, série antológia ou telefilme



- Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"

- Colin Firth - "A Escada"

- Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"

- Evan Peters - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

- Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"



Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológia ou telefilme



- F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"

- Domhnall Gleeson - "O paciente"

- Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"

- Richard Jenkins - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

- Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"



Melhor ator em série de TV - Comédia / Musical



- Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

- Bill Hader - "Barry"

- Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"

- Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"

- Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"



Melhor ator em série de TV - Drama

- Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

- Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

- Diego Luna, "Andor"

- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

- Adam Scott, "Ruptura"

Melhor série de TV - Comédia / Musical



- "Abbott Elementary"

- "O Urso"

- "Hacks"

- "Only Murders in the Building"

- "Wandinha"



Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

- Jessica Chastain - "George and Tammy"

- Julia Garner - "Inventando Anna"

- Lily James, - "Pam and Tommy"

- Julia Roberts - "Gaslit"

- Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout"

Melhor atriz de série musical ou de comédia



- Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"

- Kaley Cuoco - "A Comissária de Bordo"

- Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building"

- Jenna Ortega - "Wandinha"

- Jean Smart - "Hacks"

Melhor atriz em série de TV - Drama



- Emma D’Arcy - "A Casa do Dragão"

- Laura Linney - "Ozark"

- Imelda Staunton - "The Crown"

- Hilary Swank - "Alaska Daily"

- Zendaya - "Euphoria"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme



- Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"

- Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

- Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Under the Banner of Heaven"

- Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

- Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia-musical ou drama



- Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"

- Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"

- Julia Garner - "Ozark"

- Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"

- Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"

Melhor série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

- "Black Bird"

- "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

- "Pam & Tommy"

- "The Dropout"

- "The White Lotus: Sicily"