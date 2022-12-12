Wandinha aparece na lista de indicados como "melhor série de comédia ou musical" Reprodução/Twitter

Rio - A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood(HFPA) anunciou nesta segunda-feira os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023. A cerimônia de entrega acontecerá dia 10 de janeiro, sob o comando do comediante Jerrod Carmichael, e voltará a ser transmitida pela TV aberta após denúncias de corrupção e ausência de negros entre seus membros.
Estrela de 'Elvis', o ator Austin Butler concorre como 'melhor ator em filme de drama' - Reprodução de vídeo / Instagram
Destaque em 'Wandinha', Jenna Ortega concorre na categoria "melhor atriz de série musical ou de comédia" - Divulgação/Netflix
Viola Davis concorre na categoria 'melhor atriz em filme de drama' por sua atuação em 'A Mulher Rei' - Reprodução/Instagram
Neste ano, 27 categorias foram anunciadas, com cinco indicados em cada uma delas. Entre os destaques da 80ª edição do prêmio estão os longas "Avatar: O Caminho da Água", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans", "Tár" e "Top Gun: Maverick", que disputam na categoria 'filmes de drama'. Estrela de "Elvis", o ator Austin Butler concorre como "melhor ator em filme de drama". Na categoria "melhor atriz em filme de drama" tem os nomes de Ana de Armas, por "Blonde", e Viola Davis, por "A Mulher Rei".
Quando o assunto é televisão, a série "Wandinha" aparece na lista de indicados como "melhor série de comédia ou musical". A atriz Jenna Ortega, que dá vida a filha mais velha da família Addams, também concorre na categoria "melhor atriz de série musical ou de comédia". O ator Evan Petes disputa como "melhor ator" por sua atuação em "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano". Já Zendaya aparece na lista de indicadas de "melhor atriz" por sua interpretação em "Euphoria". 
Veja a lista completa abaixo:
Categorias de filmes 
Melhor filme de animação 
- "Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro"
- "Inu-Oh"
- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
- "Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"
- "Red: Crescer é uma Fera"
Melhor filme - Comédia / Musical 
- "Babilônia"
- "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
- "Triângulo da tristeza"

Melhor filme - Drama 
- "Avatar: O caminho da água"
- "Elvis"
- "Os Fabelmans"
- "Tár"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Melhor Roteiro 
- Todd Field, "Tár"
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, "Os Fabelmans"
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"
Melhor Gravação Original em Filme 
- Alexandre Desplat, "Pinóquio de Guillermo del Toro"
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Entre Mulheres"
- Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"
- John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"
- Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
Melhor Ator em Filme - Comédia / Musical 

- Diego Calva, "Babilônia"
- Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
- Adam Driver, "Ruído branco"
- Colin Farrell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Ralph Fiennes, "O Menu"
Melhor Ator em Filme - Drama 
- Austin Butler - "Elvis"
- Brendan Fraser - "A baleia"
- Hugh Jackman - "The Son"
- Bill Nighy - "Living"
- Jeremy Pope - "The Inspection"
Melhor Diretor 
- James Cameron - "Avatar: O caminho da água"
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"
- Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"
Melhor Filme de Língua não-inglesa

- "RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução" (Índia)
- "Nada de Novo no Front" (Alemanha)
- "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
- "Close" (Bélgica)
- "Decisão de partir" (Coreia do Sul)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

- Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""
- Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em todo Lugar ao mesmo tempo"
- Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da tristeza"
- Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme 
- Brendan Gleeson, "Os banshees de Inisherin"
- Ke Huy Quan, "Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo"
- Barry Keoghan, "Os banshees de Inisherin"
- Brad Pitt, "Babilônia"
- Eddie Redmayne, "O enfermeiro da noite"
Melhor canção original em filme 
- "Carolina" Taylor Swift ("Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui")
- "Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinóquio")
- "Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")
- "Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")
- "Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")
Melhor atriz em filme - Drama 
- Cate Blanchett - "Tár"
- Olivia Colman - "Império da luz"
- Viola Davis - "A mulher rei"
- Ana de Armas - "Blonde"
- Michelle Williams - "Os Fabelmans"
Melhor atriz em filme - Comédia / Musical 
- Margot Robbie - "Babilônia"
- Anya Taylor-Joy - "O Menu"
- Emma Thompson - "Boa sorte, Leo Grande"
- Lesley Manville - "Sra. Harris vai a Paris"
- Michelle Yeoh - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
Categorias de TV
Melhor série de TV - Drama 
- "Better Call Saul"
- "The Crown"
- "A Casa do Dragão"
- "Ozark"
- "Ruptura"
Melhor ator em série limitada, série antológia ou telefilme 

- Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"
- Colin Firth - "A Escada"
- Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
- Evan Peters - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológia ou telefilme

- F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"
- Domhnall Gleeson - "O paciente"
- Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"
- Richard Jenkins - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"
Melhor ator em série de TV - Comédia / Musical 
- Donald Glover - "Atlanta"
- Bill Hader - "Barry"
- Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"
Melhor ator em série de TV - Drama 
- Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
- Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"
- Diego Luna, "Andor"
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
- Adam Scott, "Ruptura"
Melhor série de TV - Comédia / Musical

- "Abbott Elementary"
- "O Urso"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Wandinha"
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme 
- Jessica Chastain - "George and Tammy"
- Julia Garner - "Inventando Anna"
- Lily James, - "Pam and Tommy"
- Julia Roberts - "Gaslit"
- Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout"
Melhor atriz de série musical ou de comédia

- Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
- Kaley Cuoco - "A Comissária de Bordo"
- Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jenna Ortega - "Wandinha"
- Jean Smart - "Hacks"
Melhor atriz em série de TV - Drama

- Emma D’Arcy - "A Casa do Dragão"
- Laura Linney - "Ozark"
- Imelda Staunton - "The Crown"
- Hilary Swank - "Alaska Daily"
- Zendaya - "Euphoria"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

- Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"
- Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
- Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
- Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia-musical ou drama 

- Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"
- Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"
- Julia Garner - "Ozark"
- Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"
Melhor série limitada, antológica ou telefilme 
 - "Black Bird"
- "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- "Pam & Tommy"
- "The Dropout"
- "The White Lotus: Sicily"