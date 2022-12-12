Wandinha aparece na lista de indicados como "melhor série de comédia ou musical" Reprodução/Twitter
- "Inu-Oh"
- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
- "Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"
- "Red: Crescer é uma Fera"
- "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
- "Triângulo da tristeza"
Melhor filme - Drama
- "Elvis"
- "Os Fabelmans"
- "Tár"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, "Os Fabelmans"
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Entre Mulheres"
- Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"
- John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"
- Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Diego Calva, "Babilônia"
- Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"
- Adam Driver, "Ruído branco"
- Colin Farrell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Ralph Fiennes, "O Menu"
- Brendan Fraser - "A baleia"
- Hugh Jackman - "The Son"
- Bill Nighy - "Living"
- Jeremy Pope - "The Inspection"
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"
- Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"
- "RRR: Revolta, Rebelião, Revolução" (Índia)
- "Nada de Novo no Front" (Alemanha)
- "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
- "Close" (Bélgica)
- "Decisão de partir" (Coreia do Sul)
- Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""
- Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em todo Lugar ao mesmo tempo"
- Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da tristeza"
- Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme
- Ke Huy Quan, "Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo"
- Barry Keoghan, "Os banshees de Inisherin"
- Brad Pitt, "Babilônia"
- Eddie Redmayne, "O enfermeiro da noite"
- "Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinóquio")
- "Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")
- "Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")
- "Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")
- Olivia Colman - "Império da luz"
- Viola Davis - "A mulher rei"
- Ana de Armas - "Blonde"
- Michelle Williams - "Os Fabelmans"
- Anya Taylor-Joy - "O Menu"
- Emma Thompson - "Boa sorte, Leo Grande"
- Lesley Manville - "Sra. Harris vai a Paris"
- Michelle Yeoh - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"
- "The Crown"
- "A Casa do Dragão"
- "Ozark"
- "Ruptura"
- Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"
- Colin Firth - "A Escada"
- Andrew Garfield - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
- Evan Peters - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológia ou telefilme
- F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"
- Domhnall Gleeson - "O paciente"
- Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"
- Richard Jenkins - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"
- Bill Hader - "Barry"
- Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"
- Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"
- Diego Luna, "Andor"
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
- Adam Scott, "Ruptura"
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "O Urso"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Wandinha"
- Julia Garner - "Inventando Anna"
- Lily James, - "Pam and Tommy"
- Julia Roberts - "Gaslit"
- Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout"
- Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
- Kaley Cuoco - "A Comissária de Bordo"
- Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jenna Ortega - "Wandinha"
- Jean Smart - "Hacks"
- Emma D’Arcy - "A Casa do Dragão"
- Laura Linney - "Ozark"
- Imelda Staunton - "The Crown"
- Hilary Swank - "Alaska Daily"
- Zendaya - "Euphoria"
- Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"
- Claire Danes - "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
- Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Under the Banner of Heaven"
- Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia-musical ou drama
- Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"
- Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"
- Julia Garner - "Ozark"
- Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"
- "Black Bird"
- "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"
- "Pam & Tommy"
- "The Dropout"
- "The White Lotus: Sicily"