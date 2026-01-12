Wagner MouraEtienne Laurent / AFP
Melhor Filme – Língua Não Inglesa
-It Was Just An Accident (Neon) – França
-No Other Choice (Neon) – Coreia do Sul
-Valor Sentimental (Neon) – Noruega
-Sirt (Neon) – Espanha
-The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Willa) – Tunísia
-Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
-Renate Reinsve (Valor Sentimental)
-Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
-Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
-Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
-Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
-Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
-Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
-Michael B. Jordan (Pecadores)
-Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
-Frankenstein (Netflix)
-Hamnet (Focus Features) – vencedor
-It Was Just An Accident (Neon)
-O Agente Secreto (Neon)
-Sentimental Value (Neon)
-Pecadores (Warner Bros. Pictures)
-Bugonia (Focus Features)
-Marty Supreme (A24)
-No Other Choice (Neon)
-Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
-Uma Batalha Após a Outra (Warner Bros. Pictures) - vencedor
Melhor Filme – Animação
-Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)
-Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
-Guerreiras do K-Pop - Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix) – vencedor
-Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain (Gkids)
-Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
-Avatar: Fire And Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
-F1 (Apple Original Films)
-Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
-Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
-Hora do Mal (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)
-Wicked: Para Sempre (Universal Pictures)
-Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Melhor Atriz em Filme – Musical ou Comédia
-Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: Para Sempre)
-Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue: Um Sonho a Dois)
-Chase Infiniti (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
-Amanda Seyfried (O Testamento de Ann Lee)
-Emma Stone (Bugonia)
-Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) – vencedor
-George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
-Leonardo DiCaprio (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
-Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
-Lee Byung-Hun (A Única Saída)
-Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
-Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
-Elle Fanning (Valor Sentimental)
-Ariana Grande (Wicked: Para Sempre)
-Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Valor Sentimental)
-Amy Madigan (Weapons)
-Benicio Del Toro (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
-Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
-Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
-Sean Penn (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
-Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
-Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
-Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
-Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
-Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)
-Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
-Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
-Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
-Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
-Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)
-Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
-Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
-Jonny Greenwood (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
-Kangding Ray (Sirt)
-Max Richter (Hamnet)
-Hans Zimmer (F1)
-“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire And Ash
-“I Lied To You” – Pecadores
-“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: Para Sempre
-“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: Para Sempre
-“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
-A Diplomata (Netflix)
-Pluribus (Apple TV)
-Severance (Apple TV)
-Slow Horses (Apple TV)
-The White Lotus (HBO Max)
-Abbott Elementary (ABC)
-The Bear (FX on Hulu)
-Hacks (HBO Max)
-Ninguém Quer (Netflix)
-Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Melhor Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme
-All Her Fault (Peacock)
-The Beast In Me (Netflix)
-Black Mirror (Netflix)
-Dying For Sex (FX no Hulu)
-The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
-Kathy Bates (Matlock)
-Britt Lower (Severance)
-Helen Mirren (Mobland)
-Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
-Keri Russell (A Diplomata)
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
-Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
-Diego Luna (Andor)
-Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
-Mark Ruffalo (Task)
-Adam Scott (Severance)
-Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
-Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
-Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
-Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
-Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical
-Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
-Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
-Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
-Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
-Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
-Danes (The Beast In Me)
-Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
-Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
-Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
-Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme
-Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)
-Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
-Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
-Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
-Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)
-Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
-Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
-Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
-Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
-Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Televisão
-Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
-Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
-Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
-Tramell Tillman (Severance)
-Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
-Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
-Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)
-Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)
-Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
-Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)
-Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)
-Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)
-The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)
-SmartLess (SiriusXM)
-Up First (NPR)