Wagner Moura - Etienne Laurent / AFP

Wagner MouraEtienne Laurent / AFP

Publicado 12/01/2026 09:49

Rio - O cinema brasileiro viveu uma noite histórica neste domingo (11), com as vitórias de "O Agente Secreto" na categoria "Melhor Filme de Língua Não Inglesa" e Wagner Moura como o "melhor ator em filme de drama". O longa "Uma Batalha Após a Outra" rendeu duas estatuetas, de melhores direção e roteiro, ao diretor Paul Thomas Anderson, enquanto produções como “Pecadores” e “Hamnet também foram premiadas.

Confira, a seguir, a lista completa de vencedores:



Melhor Filme – Língua Não Inglesa

-O Agente Secreto (Neon) – Brasil – vencedor

-It Was Just An Accident (Neon) – França

-No Other Choice (Neon) – Coreia do Sul

-Valor Sentimental (Neon) – Noruega

-Sirt (Neon) – Espanha

-The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Willa) – Tunísia



Melhor Atriz em Filme – Drama

-Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) – vencedora

-Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

-Renate Reinsve (Valor Sentimental)

-Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)

-Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

-Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Melhor Ator em Filme – Drama

-Wagner Moura (O Agente Secreto) – vencedor

-Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

-Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

-Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

-Michael B. Jordan (Pecadores)

-Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Melhor Filme – Drama

-Frankenstein (Netflix)

-Hamnet (Focus Features) – vencedor

-It Was Just An Accident (Neon)

-O Agente Secreto (Neon)

-Sentimental Value (Neon)

-Pecadores (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia

-Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

-Bugonia (Focus Features)

-Marty Supreme (A24)

-No Other Choice (Neon)

-Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

-Uma Batalha Após a Outra (Warner Bros. Pictures) - vencedor



Melhor Filme – Animação

-Arco (Neon)

-Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

-Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

-Guerreiras do K-Pop - Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix) – vencedor

-Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain (Gkids)

-Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Conquista Cinematográfica e de Bilheteria

-Pecadores (Warner Bros. Pictures) – vencedor

-Avatar: Fire And Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

-F1 (Apple Original Films)

-Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

-Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

-Hora do Mal (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

-Wicked: Para Sempre (Universal Pictures)

-Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)



Melhor Atriz em Filme – Musical ou Comédia

-Rose Byrne (Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria) – vencedora

-Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: Para Sempre)

-Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue: Um Sonho a Dois)

-Chase Infiniti (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

-Amanda Seyfried (O Testamento de Ann Lee)

-Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Melhor Ator em Filme – Musical ou Comédia

-Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) – vencedor

-George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

-Leonardo DiCaprio (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

-Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

-Lee Byung-Hun (A Única Saída)

-Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme

-Teyana Taylor (Uma Batalha Após a Outra) – vencedora

-Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

-Elle Fanning (Valor Sentimental)

-Ariana Grande (Wicked: Para Sempre)

-Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Valor Sentimental)

-Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme

-Stellan Skarsgård (Valor Sentimental) – vencedor

-Benicio Del Toro (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

-Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

-Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

-Sean Penn (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

-Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Melhor Direção – Filme

-Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra) – vencedor

-Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)

-Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

-Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

-Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)

-Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Melhor Roteiro – Filme

-Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra) – vencedor

-Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

-Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)

-Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

-Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)

-Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Melhor Trilha Sonora – Filme

-Ludwig Göransson (Pecadores) – Vencedor

-Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

-Jonny Greenwood (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

-Kangding Ray (Sirt)

-Max Richter (Hamnet)

-Hans Zimmer (F1)

Melhor Canção Original – Filme

-“Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters – vencedora

-“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire And Ash

-“I Lied To You” – Pecadores

-“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: Para Sempre

-“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: Para Sempre

-“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Melhor Série de Drama

-The Pitt (HBO Max) – vencedor

-A Diplomata (Netflix)

-Pluribus (Apple TV)

-Severance (Apple TV)

-Slow Horses (Apple TV)

-The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

-O Estúdio (Apple TV) – vencedora

-Abbott Elementary (ABC)

-The Bear (FX on Hulu)

-Hacks (HBO Max)

-Ninguém Quer (Netflix)

-Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)



Melhor Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme

-Adolescência (Netflix) – vencedora

-All Her Fault (Peacock)

-The Beast In Me (Netflix)

-Black Mirror (Netflix)

-Dying For Sex (FX no Hulu)

-The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

-Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) – vencedora

-Kathy Bates (Matlock)

-Britt Lower (Severance)

-Helen Mirren (Mobland)

-Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

-Keri Russell (A Diplomata)



Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

-Noah Wyle (The Pitt) – vencedor

-Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

-Diego Luna (Andor)

-Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

-Mark Ruffalo (Task)

-Adam Scott (Severance)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia ou Musical

-Jean Smart (Hacks) – vencedora

-Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

-Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

-Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

-Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

-Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)



Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical

-Seth Rogen (The Studio) – vencedor

-Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

-Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

-Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

-Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

-Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme

-Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex) – vencedora

-Danes (The Beast In Me)

-Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

-Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

-Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

-Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)



Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme



-Stephen Graham (Adolescence) – vencedor

-Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)

-Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

-Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

-Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

-Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Televisão

-Erin Doherty (Adolescence) – vencedora

-Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

-Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

-Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

-Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

-Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Televisão

-Owen Cooper (Adolescence) – vencedor

-Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

-Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

-Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

-Tramell Tillman (Severance)

-Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Melhor Especial de Stand-up na TV

-Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality) – vencedor

-Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

-Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)

-Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

-Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

-Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Melhor Podcast

-Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify) – vencedor

-Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)

-Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

-The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

-SmartLess (SiriusXM)

-Up First (NPR)

