Academia de Televisão divulga indicados à premiação do Emmy 2026 - Reprodução/Instagram

Academia de Televisão divulga indicados à premiação do Emmy 2026Reprodução/Instagram

Publicado 08/07/2026 15:43

Rio – O Emmy Awards revelou os indicados às categorias de sua 78ª edição, nesta quarta-feira (8). O evento representa a principal premiação da televisão norte-americana, celebrando as melhores produções lançadas para a TV ou streaming.



Entre as produções listadas em anúncio da Academia de Televisão, a série “The Pitt” recebeu o maior número de indicações da edição, com 25. Já “Hacks” foi a segunda mais indicada, com 24, conquistando um recorde para produções do gênero cómico na premiação.



Outro destaque é a indicação póstuma do ator e diretor Rob Reiner, falecido no último ano, por sua atuação em “O Urso”.



O evento acontecerá no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, no dia 14 de setembro às 21h. A atriz Mariska Hargitay, conhecida por "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", comandará a apresentação.

Confira os indicados ao Emmy 2026:



Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

Claire Dane - "The Beast In Me"

Sally Field - "Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes"

Carey Mulligan - "Treta"

Sarah Pidgeon - "Love Story"

Sarah Snook - "All Her Fault"



Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

Riz Ahmed - "Bait"

Jason Bateman - "Black Rabbit"

Charlie Hunnam - "Monstro: A História de Ed Gein"

Oscar Isaac - "Treta"

Matthew Rhys - "The Beast In Me"



Melhor Minissérie ou Série Antológica

"All Her Fault"

"The Beast in Me"

"Treta"

"DTF St. Louis"

"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Kr & Carolyn Bessette"

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Yahya Adbdult-Matten II - "Wonder Man"

Steve Carerel - "Rooster"

Matthre Thys - "Widow's Bay"

"Jason Segel - "Falando a Real"

Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"



Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Quinta Brunson - "Abott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri - "O Urso"

Elle Fanning - "Margô Está em Apuros"

Lisa Kudrow - "The Comeback"

Jean Smart - "Hacks"



Melhor Série de Comédia

"Hacks"

"Abbott Elementary"

"Margô Está em Apuros"

"O Urso"

"Ninguém Quer"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Falando a Real"

"Widow's Bay"



Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Rhea Seehorn - "Pluribus"

Zendaya - "Euphoria"

Keri Russell - "A Diplomata"

Chase Infiniti - "Os Testamentos"

Carrie Coon - "A Idade Dourada"



Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Noah Wyle - "The Pitt"

Sterling K. Brown - "Paradise"

Gary Oldman - "Slow Horses"

Mark Ruffalo - "Task"

Rufus Sewell - "A Diplomata"



Melhor Série de Drama

"The Pitt"

"Pluribus"

"Paradise"

"Slow Horses"

"A Diplomata"

"A Idade Dourada"

"Seu Amigos e Vizinhos"

"O Cavaleiro dos Sete Reinos"



Melhor Filme para TV

"Chefes de Estado"

"Miss You, Love You"

"De Férias com Você"

"Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes"

"Jack Ryan de Tom Clancy - Guerra Fantasma"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Patrick Ball - "The Pitt"

Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show"

Shawn Hatosy - "The Pitt"

Gerran Howell - "The Pitt"

Jack Lowden - "Slow Horses"

Tom Pelphrey - "Task"

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - "Pluribus"



Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Taylor Dearden - "The Pitt"

Fiona Dourif - "The Pitt"

Allison Janney - "A Diplomata"

Katherine LaNasa - "The Pitt"

Sepideh Moafi - "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson - "Paradise"

Katolina Wydra - "Pluribus"



Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

Colman Domingo - "Euphoria"

Ernest Harden Jr. - "The Pitt"

Jeff Hiller - "Pluribus"

Jeff Kober - "The Pitt"

Jonathan Pryce - "Slow Horses"

Bradley Whitford - "A Diplomata"



Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama

Brittany Allen - "The Pitt"

Tal Anderson - "The Pitt"

Tina Ivlev - "The Pitt"

Miriam Shor - "Pluribus"

Merritt Wever - "A Idade Dourada"

Shailene Woodley - "Paradise"



Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

Michael J. Fox - "Falando a Real"

Brett Goldstein - "Falando a Real"

Hamish Linklater - "Widow's Bay"

Christopher McDonald - "Hacks"

Rob Reiner - "O Urso"

Connor Storrie - "Saturday Night Live"



Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

Leslie Bibb - "Hacks"

Jamie Lee Curtis - "O Urso"

Betty Gilpin - "Widow's Bay"

Cherry Jones - "Hacks"

Laurie Metcalf - "Hacks"

Kaitlin Olson - "Hacks"

Lauren Weedman - "Hacks"



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Colman Domingo - "As Quatro Estações"

Harrison Ford - "Falando a Real"

Paul W. Downs - "Hacks"

Nick Offerman - "Margô Está Em Apuros"

Stephen Root - "Widow's Bay"

Stepehn Root - "Falando a Real"



Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Dale Dickey - "Widow's Bay"

Hannah Einbinder -"Hacks"

Janelle James - "Widow's Bay"

Kate O'Flynn - "Widow's Bay"

Michelle Pfeiffer - "Margô Está em Apuros"

Megan Stalter - "Hacks"

Jessica Williams - "Falando a Real"



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

Jason Bateman - "DTF St. Louis"

Richard Gadd - "Half Man"

David Harbour - "DTF. St. Louis"

Richard Jenkins - "DTF St. Louis"

Charles Melton - "Treta"

Nick Offerman - "Morte Fulminante"



Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

Linda Cardellini - "DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning - "All Her Fault"

Laurie Metcalf - "Monstro: A História de Ed Gein"

Joy Sunday - "DTF St. Louis"

Youn Yuh-jung - "Treta"

Constance Zimmer - "Love Story"



Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

Salli Richardson Whitfield - "A Idade Dourada"

Hanelle M. Culpepper - "Paradise"

Noah Wyle - "The Pitt"

Vince Gilligan - "Pluribus"

Saul Metzstein - "Slow Horses"

Salli Richardson Whitfield - "Task"



Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama

"A Diplomata" - Peter Ackerman e Debora Chan

"The Pitt" - Kirtsen Pierre-Geyman e R. Scott Gemmill

"The Pitt" - Valerie Chu

"Pluribus" - Vince Gilligan

"Slow Horses" - Will Smith

"Task" - Brad Ingelsby



Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

Randall Einhorn - "Abott Elementary"

Christopher Stores - "O Urso"

Andrew Deyoung - "A Cadeira"

Lucia Aniello - "Hacks"

Mary Lou Belli - "The Ms. Pat Show"

Hilo Murai - "Widow's Bay"



Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

"Abbott Elementary" - Quinta Brunson

"A Cadeira" - Tim Robinson e Zach Kanin

"The Comeback" - Lisa Kudrow e Michael Patrick King

"Hacks" - Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello e Jen Statsky

"Na Mira do Júri" - Anthony King

"Widow's Bay" - Katie Dippold



Melhor Direção em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

"Treta" - Jake Schreier

"Treta" - Lee Sung Jin

"Black Rabbit" - Jason Bateman

"DTF St. Louis" - Steven Conrad



Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

"All Her Fault" - Megan Gallagher

"The Beast in Me" - Gabe Rotter e Daniel Pearle

"Treta" - Lee Sung Jin

"DTF St. Louis" - Steven Conrad

Melhor Reality de Competição

"Dancing With the Stars"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

“Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"



Melhor Série de Variedades

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"



*Reportagem da estagiária Isabela Bitencourt, sob supervisão de Isabelle Rosa



