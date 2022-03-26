Famosos fazem homenagens a Taylor HawkinsReprodução

A notícia da morte de Taylor Hawkins, baterista do Foo Fighters, de 50 anos, pegou todo mundo de surpresa. O norte-americano foi encontrado morto em um hotel de Bogotá, na Colômbia. Por causa do ocorrido, a banda que se apresentaria no Lollapalooza Brasil, no domingo (27), cancelou todos os compromissos. 
Taylor Hawkins, baterista do Foo Fighters, morre aos 50 anos - Reprodução
Taylor Hawkins, baterista do Foo Fighters, morre aos 50 anos - Reprodução
Desde sua entrada em 1997, Taylor Hawkins participou de todos os discos do Foo Fighters - Reprodução
O primeiro disco de Taylor Hawkins com o Foo Fighters foi o
Taylor Hawkins, baterista do Foo Fighters, morre aos 50 anos - Reprodução
Famosos fazem homenagens a Taylor Hawkins - Reprodução
Nas redes sociais, músicos de bandas como Sepultura, Metallica, Kiss e Black Sabbath estão prestando homenagens a Taylor Hawkins. "Taylor era uma ótima pessoa e um músico incrível. Meu coração, meu amor e minhas condolências vão para sua esposa, seus filhos, sua família, sua banda e seus fãs. Vejo você do outro lado”, escreveu Ozzy Osbourne, líder do Black Sabbath. 
Outro famoso a se manifestar foi Miley Cirus. A cantora que se apresenta neste sábado (26) no Lollapalooza Brasil, afirmou que seu show será dedica a Taylor. Na legenda da imagem que mostra o baterista sorrindo, ela escreveu "É assim que eu sempre vou lembrar de você". 
Liam Gallagher, do Oasis, compartilhou o sentimento de luto. "Absolutamente devastado ao ouvir as tristes notícias sobre Taylor Hawkins, meus pensamentos e orações estão com sua família e amigos. Descanse em paz, irmão”, escreveu no Twitter.
Já o baterista do Metallica Lars Ulrich, emocionou os fãs com as palavras. "Obrigado, Taylor. Obrigado por sempre ter o sorrido mais quente em seu rosto e por iluminar qualquer lugar com sua energia infecciosa e boas energias", escreveu.


Travis Barker, baterista do Blink-182, também compartilhou registro de Taylor e relembrou momentos ao lado do amigo: "Não tenho as palavras. Triste escrever isso ou nunca mais te ver. Eu nunca vou esquecer os dias de Laguna Beach quando eu era um lixeiro tocando em uma banda de punk rock e você tocava com Alanis [Morissette]. Você vinha me ver tocar em bares e ficava tipo, 'garoto, você é uma estrela’”. 
O vocalista e guitarrista do Kiss, Paul Stanley, se mostrou abalado com a morte de Taylor. "Sem palavras e devastado. Taylor era um grande cara, um pai e um marido. Meus sentimentos vão para eles, Dave e a Banda. Que notícia terrível", escreveu. 
Veja outras homenagem ao baterista do Foo Fighters: 
 