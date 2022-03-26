Famosos fazem homenagens a Taylor HawkinsReprodução
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
Thank you Taylor..— Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) March 26, 2022
Thank you for always having the biggest warmest smile on your face and for lighting up every room with your infectious energy and good vibes.
(1/3) pic.twitter.com/G4SGcvHAqi
Travis Barker, baterista do Blink-182, também compartilhou registro de Taylor e relembrou momentos ao lado do amigo: "Não tenho as palavras. Triste escrever isso ou nunca mais te ver. Eu nunca vou esquecer os dias de Laguna Beach quando eu era um lixeiro tocando em uma banda de punk rock e você tocava com Alanis [Morissette]. Você vinha me ver tocar em bares e ficava tipo, 'garoto, você é uma estrela’”.
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94— Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022
Forever missed. pic.twitter.com/PkzEAKvryN— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui
