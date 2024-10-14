Nigerianos relataram que ficaram sem beber e comer por horasReprodução / William Troost-Ekong

A seleção nigeriana anunciou que irá boicotar a partida contra a Líbia, válida pelas Eliminatórias para a Copa Africana de Nações, que iria acontecer na terça-feira (15). O zagueiro da equipe, William Troost-Ekong, afirmou que a delegação ficou presa em um aeroporto abandonado por mais de 12 horas na Líbia, ficando sem bebida e comida.
O próprio jogador, por meio de suas redes sociais, anunciou a decisão de não jogar. Ele denunciou o descaso, assegurando que a rota do voo, que inicialmente deveria pousar em Benghazi, local do duelo, foi alterada no meio da viagem sem motivo algum. O atleta ainda disse que a situação é um "comportamento vergonhoso".
Horas depois, Troost-Ekong anunciou que comissão técnica e jogadores retornaram à Nigéria. Para o defensor, "nenhum time deveria ser maltratado daquela forma. Futebol é sobre respeito, e isso começa com o respeito a nós mesmos".
A federação nigeriana anunciou que apresentou uma queixa formal à Confederação Africana de Futebol (CAF). Atualmente, a seleção lidera o grupo D da competição classificatória, com sete pontos, enquanto a Líbia é a lanterna, com apenas um.