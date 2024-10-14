Nigerianos relataram que ficaram sem beber e comer por horasReprodução / William Troost-Ekong
12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Lybia after our plane was diverted whilst descending. Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.— William Troost-Ekong (M.O.N) (@WTroostEkong) October 14, 2024
BACK HOME SAFE & SOUND.— William Troost-Ekong (M.O.N) (@WTroostEkong) October 14, 2024
Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken.
Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome. Ive seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/AwGw4aQW2y
