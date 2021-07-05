Explosão deixou ao menos um morto e feridos - Reprodução/Twitter

Explosão deixou ao menos um morto e feridos Reprodução/Twitter

Publicado 05/07/2021 13:19

Nesta segunda-feira (5), uma grande explosão atingiu uma fábrica de plástico na região de Bangkok, na Tailândia . O incidente deixou ao menos um morto e outras 27 pessoas feridas. De acordo com as autoridades, janelas e outras estruturas próximas foram danificadas, além do impacto ter sacudido um terminal do aeroporto da capital e levado à evacuação de moradores da área. As informações são da agência de notícias AP.

O incêndio começou por volta das 3 horas da manhã do horário local (noite de domingo no horário de Brasília) e as chamas, segundo as informações, podiam ser vistas a 35 km de distância. Ainda não se sabe a causa do fogo ou explosão. "Temos 27 feridos, a maioria devido aos cortes, e um falecido, que era bombeiro", disse Somsak Kaewsena, chefe do distrito de Bang Pli, onde se encontra a fábrica taiwanesa Ming Dih Chemical Co..

As autoridades pediram a evacuação da área próxima ao local do incêndio para evitar maiores acidentes , já que o vazamento de produtos químicos poderia causar mais explosões. Para as pessoas que precisaram deixar suas casas, abrigos foram instalados em uma escola e em um escritório do governo. "Não sabemos se ainda há algo que possa explodir", disse Kaewsena. De acordo com ele, as autoridades ainda trabalham para controlar o fogo.



On the morning of July 5 at 3 a.m., there was a fire explosion in a factory in Thailand. Now the situation is very bad. and dangerous and unable to control the fire One firefighter has now died. many wounded# pic.twitter.com/tX0WacZdoG — (@chesintherain) July 5, 2021

À TV Pública , um trabalhador de resgate voluntário disse que eles estão tendo dificuldade para encontrar as pessoas que se feriram no acidente. "As chamas são bastante altas, então é preciso muito esforço". As vítimas estão sendo encaminhadas a um hospital próximo e, das 11 pessoas encontradas, uma está em estado grave.



De acordo com a mídia local, a explosão sacudiu o edifício do terminal em Suvarnabhumi, no principal aeroporto de Bangkok, disparando alarmes. No entanto, até o momento, nenhum voo foi cancelado.



Confira os vídeos:

a factory here in thailand had a chemical explosion at 3am, and regardless of the fact that it's been 15 hours, we still have no media coverage on this. pic.twitter.com/eG2jQHJuTG — kie (@dazaify) July 5, 2021

There was an explosion in Thailand, They're need help. pls share this situation



pic.twitter.com/NMO8O5H3hR — | (@ppxbbtm_) July 5, 2021