Explosão deixou ao menos um morto e feridos Reprodução/Twitter

Por iG Último Segundo
Nesta segunda-feira (5), uma grande explosão atingiu uma fábrica de plástico na região de Bangkok, na Tailândia . O incidente deixou ao menos um morto e outras 27 pessoas feridas. De acordo com as autoridades, janelas e outras estruturas próximas foram danificadas, além do impacto ter sacudido um terminal do aeroporto da capital e levado à evacuação de moradores da área. As informações são da agência de notícias AP.
O incêndio começou por volta das 3 horas da manhã do horário local (noite de domingo no horário de Brasília) e as chamas, segundo as informações, podiam ser vistas a 35 km de distância. Ainda não se sabe a causa do fogo ou explosão. "Temos 27 feridos, a maioria devido aos cortes, e um falecido, que era bombeiro", disse Somsak Kaewsena, chefe do distrito de Bang Pli, onde se encontra a fábrica taiwanesa Ming Dih Chemical Co..
As autoridades pediram a evacuação da área próxima ao local do incêndio para evitar maiores acidentes , já que o vazamento de produtos químicos poderia causar mais explosões. Para as pessoas que precisaram deixar suas casas, abrigos foram instalados em uma escola e em um escritório do governo. "Não sabemos se ainda há algo que possa explodir", disse Kaewsena. De acordo com ele, as autoridades ainda trabalham para controlar o fogo.
À TV Pública , um trabalhador de resgate voluntário disse que eles estão tendo dificuldade para encontrar as pessoas que se feriram no acidente. "As chamas são bastante altas, então é preciso muito esforço". As vítimas estão sendo encaminhadas a um hospital próximo e, das 11 pessoas encontradas, uma está em estado grave.
De acordo com a mídia local, a explosão sacudiu o edifício do terminal em Suvarnabhumi, no principal aeroporto de Bangkok, disparando alarmes. No entanto, até o momento, nenhum voo foi cancelado.
Confira os vídeos:
 
Publicidade
 
 