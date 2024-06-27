Cratera gigante surgiu no meio de vários campos de futebol, cujo terreno fica acima de uma mina subterrâneaReprodução de vídeo

Uma enorme cratera surgiu num terreno com vários campos de futebol na cidade de Alton, nos Estados Unidos. Câmeras de segurança flagraram o momento em que a terra cedeu, destruindo o espaço.
No momento do incidente, os campos de futebol estavam vazios e, por isso, ninguém se feriu. Ainda assim, a imagem impressiona, pois, à medida que a cratera aumentou, engoliu bancos de reservas e até mesmo a estrutura dos refletores.
Segundo a imprensa dos Estados Unidos, o buraco ficou com 30 metros de largura e 9 metros de profundidade. A causa seria o fato de os campos estarem em um terreno com uma mina subterrânea, que pertence à empresa New Frontier Materials.
 