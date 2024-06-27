Cratera gigante surgiu no meio de vários campos de futebol, cujo terreno fica acima de uma mina subterrâneaReprodução de vídeo
Here is some video of a soccer field collapsing. Watch closely as the pole sinks into the ground. Alton, Illinois pic.twitter.com/Bi1hzwbOwX— Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinn07) June 26, 2024
Stunning giant sinkhole that formed in the middle of a soccer field in a park in Alton, Illinois on June 26.pic.twitter.com/rUTlNIOwPR— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 27, 2024
