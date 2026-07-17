Vozinha em restaurante nos Estados UnidosReprodução/X @Cleverlydey4u

J
João André Pombo
O goleiro Vozinha, da seleção de Cabo Verde foi ovacionado em restaurante no Brooklyn, Estados Unidos. Ele foi abordado por diversos clientes, inclusive brasileiros.
O goleiro ganhou o status de celebridade após atuação em 0 a 0, no duelo entre Cabo Verde e Espanha, em partida válida pela fase de grupos da Copa do Mundo 2026. Ainda sem clube, Vozinha está usando o período para descansar enquanto aguarda propostas. 
LEIA MAIS: Destaque de Cabo Verde, Vozinha, ganhará documentário
Em vídeo compartilhado no 'X', antigo Twitter, o jogador entra em um restaurante para se alimentar, e após a refeição, os clientes do estabelecimento o aplaudiram. A cena tem sido recorrente nos lugares em que o atleta está presente.

Veja o vídeo

* Reportagem do estagiário João André Pombo, sob a supervisão de Gabriel Salotti