Vozinha em restaurante nos Estados UnidosReprodução/X @Cleverlydey4u
Veja o vídeo
* Reportagem do estagiário João André Pombo, sob a supervisão de Gabriel Salotti
Vozinha, the goalkeeper of the Cape Verde national team, went to a restaurant after Cape Verde’s World Cup campaign. As he was leaving, the other diners gave him a round of applause for his outstanding performances throughout the tournament. ️ pic.twitter.com/Ij3RlnJxnb— Cleverly (@Cleverlydey4u) July 17, 2026
Os comentários não representam a opinião do jornal e são de responsabilidade do autor.