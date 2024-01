Bem vindo a Los Angeles, @gabrielpec01



We have acquired Gabriel Pec from Brazilian Série A side Vasco da Gama as a Young Designated Player and signed the forward to a five-year contract through the end of the 2028 MLS season.



pic.twitter.com/kxzqK1FZL9