Isabelle aconselha Yasmin Brunet no BBB 24Reprodução de vídeo / TV Globo

O Dia
Rio - Isabelle aconselhou Yasmin Brunet a se jogar de cabeça na experiência do "Big Brother Brasil 24", da TV Globo, após a modelo receber cinco votos e ser uma das indicadas ao paredão. O participantes que votaram na loira justificaram que ela é muito fechada. No "Quarto Magia", a manauara disse para a filha de Luiza Brunet fazer o que ela tem vontade enquanto está confinada. 
fotogaleria
"Amanhã, se tu quiser tirar tua roupa e ficar só de calcinha na festa, tu tem que fazer isso e acabou. Sem pensar no que vão falar de você. Porque você tem que viver tudo... Se tu quiser amanhã gritar com Maycon, tu tem que fazer isso. Não pode deixar de fazer as coisas que você quer", declarou Isabelle. "Amanhã é festa, reage, desperta, te arruma", completou. 
O 'toque' da dançarina em Yasmin divertiu os internautas. "Todo mundo precisa de uma amiga meio Isabelle, que quando você tá assim meio xoxinha, capenga, venha lá e te motive", comentou um usuário do X, antigo Twitter. "Amei a Isabelle dando conselhos", opinou outro. "Imagine ser amigo dessa diva aqui fora", disparou uma terceira pessoa. 
 