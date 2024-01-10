Isabelle aconselha Yasmin Brunet no BBB 24 - Reprodução de vídeo / TV Globo

Isabelle aconselha Yasmin Brunet no BBB 24Reprodução de vídeo / TV Globo

Publicado 10/01/2024 10:39 | Atualizado 10/01/2024 11:31

Rio - Isabelle aconselhou Yasmin Brunet a se jogar de cabeça na experiência do "Big Brother Brasil 24", da TV Globo, após a modelo receber cinco votos e ser uma das indicadas ao paredão. O participantes que votaram na loira justificaram que ela é muito fechada. No "Quarto Magia", a manauara disse para a filha de Luiza Brunet fazer o que ela tem vontade enquanto está confinada.

"Amanhã, se tu quiser tirar tua roupa e ficar só de calcinha na festa, tu tem que fazer isso e acabou. Sem pensar no que vão falar de você. Porque você tem que viver tudo... Se tu quiser amanhã gritar com Maycon, tu tem que fazer isso. Não pode deixar de fazer as coisas que você quer", declarou Isabelle. "Amanhã é festa, reage, desperta, te arruma", completou.

O 'toque' da dançarina em Yasmin divertiu os internautas. "Todo mundo precisa de uma amiga meio Isabelle, que quando você tá assim meio xoxinha, capenga, venha lá e te motive", comentou um usuário do X, antigo Twitter. "Amei a Isabelle dando conselhos", opinou outro. "Imagine ser amigo dessa diva aqui fora", disparou uma terceira pessoa.

Isabelle dando conselho pro pau torar amanhã na festa #bbb24 pic.twitter.com/ZTVALBZsbq — indiana jones (@prisales) January 10, 2024

a isabelle dando conselho pra yasmin kkkkkkk ela é muito especial #BBB24 pic.twitter.com/nhRS9T9Z7f — bibs | vem com tudo sg3 (@srevivalena) January 10, 2024

todo mundo precisa de uma amiga meio Isabelle que quando você tá assim meio xoxinha capenga venha lá e te motive!!!!!! #BBB24 pic.twitter.com/09ysVQzlIj — Matheus Rocha (@matheus) January 10, 2024

Eu tô APAIXONADA na Isabelle! O jeitinho que ela tá aconselhando a Yasmin

Imagine ser amigo dessa diva aqui fora #BBBB24 #BBB24pic.twitter.com/U901bow13P — jess especialista em bbb (@princenyaz) January 10, 2024

ISSO MESMO ISABELLE, FAÇA ESSA MULHER ACORDAR PRA PISAR EM QUEM CHAMOU ELA DE SEM CARISMA #BBB24 #BBBB24 pic.twitter.com/fRs4AGCncP — AndysAnder mão da bea comentando o bbb24 (@andyswiforbit) January 10, 2024