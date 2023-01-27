Richarlison prestigiou Lucas Moura em jogo do Tottenham sub-21Foto: Divulgação/@Spurs_PT

Richarlison foi até o Meadow Park para acompanhar e tietar Lucas Moura na vitória do time sub-21 do Tottenham sobre o Arsenal por 2 a 1, pela Premier Legue 2. O brasileiro foi titular e marcou um dos gols do jogo.
Para o jogo, Richarlison levou um cartaz com a seguinte frase: 'Lucas, poderia me dar sua camisa'. O gesto viralizou e foi compartilhado pelo próprio clube inglês nas redes sociais.  
Vale lembrar que Lucas Moura se recupera de um problema no tendão, que o afastou dos gramados nos últimos meses. Antes desta noite, seu último jogo havia sido na derrota do Tottenham para o Liverpool por 2 a 1, no dia 6 de novembro.
Em tempo: com o resultado, o Tottenham sub-21 chegou aos 12 pontos e subiu para a vice-lanterna da Premier League 2.