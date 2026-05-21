Igor Jesus comemora gol marcado em jogo do Nottingham ForestOli Scarff / AFP

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Rio - O atacante Igor Jesus, ex-Botafogo e atualmente no Nottingham Forest, entrou no 'time da temporada' da Liga Europa 2025/26. A Uefa divulgou a lista nesta quinta-feira (21). A escolha dos 11 jogadores é feita por Grupo de Observadores Técnicos da entidade.
A escalação ainda conta com outros dois brasileiros: o zagueiro Morato, também do Nottingham Forest; e o atacante Antony, do Betis.
O Aston Villa, que foi campeão da Liga Europa 2025/26 ao vencer o Freiburg por 3 a 0 na final, tem quatro representantes no time da temporada: Emiliano Martínez, John McGinn; Morgan Rogers; e Emiliano Buendía.
Vídeo: Príncipe William ignora etiqueta em título do Aston Villa

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GOLEIRO
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

DEFENSORES
Victor Gómez (Braga)
Matthias Ginter (Freiburg)
Morato (Nottingham Forest)
Oscar Mingueza (Celta)

MEIO-CAMPISTAS
Maximilian Eggestein (Freiburg)
John McGinn (Aston Villa)
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

ATACANTES
Antony (Real Betis)
Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa)