Igor Jesus comemora gol marcado em jogo do Nottingham ForestOli Scarff / AFP
Veja o time
The UEFA Technical Observer Group has selected its 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season...#UEL | @UEFA pic.twitter.com/tHnwdefmwT— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 21, 2026
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)
DEFENSORES
Victor Gómez (Braga)
Matthias Ginter (Freiburg)
Morato (Nottingham Forest)
Oscar Mingueza (Celta)
MEIO-CAMPISTAS
Maximilian Eggestein (Freiburg)
John McGinn (Aston Villa)
Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
ATACANTES
Antony (Real Betis)
Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa)
Os comentários não representam a opinião do jornal e são de responsabilidade do autor.