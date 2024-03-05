Yasmin Brunet, Leidy Elin e Davi, brigam após Sincerão do ’BBB 24’Reprodução / YouTube
"Inútil é teu c*, garoto. Se toca!", rebateu Yasmin, visivelmente estressada. "Respeito!", exigiu Davi. "Respeito agora?", questionou Leidy.
O brother ainda se dirigiu a MC Bin Laden e o aconselhou sobre a amizade com as duas. "Abra seu olho", disse.
TRETAAAAA ENTRE YASMIN E DAVI #BBB24 #RedeBBB pic.twitter.com/EYlwqR6qHU— Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) March 5, 2024
É O CAOS TOTAL #BBB24 #RedeBBB pic.twitter.com/GdUXvI1qrW— Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) March 5, 2024
FOGO NO PARQUINHOOO #BBB24 #RedeBBB pic.twitter.com/blaYkMz64V— Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) March 5, 2024
Era TRETA que vocês queriam? TOMA! #BBB24 #RedeBBB pic.twitter.com/KfNlMe9eYM— Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) March 5, 2024
LEIDY E YASMIN X DAVI #BBB24 #RedeBBB pic.twitter.com/gZmqBTekl1— Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) March 5, 2024
Os comentários não representam a opinião do jornal e são de responsabilidade do autor.