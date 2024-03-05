Yasmin Brunet, Leidy Elin e Davi, brigam após Sincerão do ’BBB 24’ - Reprodução / YouTube

Publicado 05/03/2024 07:54 | Atualizado 05/03/2024 08:10

Rio - Davi, Yasmin Brunet e Leidy Elin protagonizaram uma briga daquelas após o fim da dinâmica do Sincerão, realizada na noite de segunda-feira, no "BBB 24". Em meio à discussão, o motorista de aplicativo acusou as sisters de indicarem MC Bin Laden ao Paredão e voltou a chamar a filha de Luiza Brunet de "inútil".

A confusão começou quando Davi ouviu Yasmin conversar com Matteus sobre suas atitudes no jogo, acusando-o de "passar pano", ou seja, defender o amigo. O brother decidiu opinar sobre o assunto e acusou a loira e indicar o cantor ao Paredão.

"Cala a tua boca", disparou a modelo sobre as acusações do jovem. Na sequência, o motorista de aplicativo também alegou que Lady foi uma das responsáveis por enviar Bin Laden para berlinda, ao que a trancista rebateu: "você quer se aparecer em cima da história do jogo".

"Quem falou meu nome no rolê foi quem? Foi você que falou!", acrescentou a sister. "Você é cobra [Leidy] e ela [Yasmin] é inútil", confrontou Davi.



"Inútil é teu c*, garoto. Se toca!", rebateu Yasmin, visivelmente estressada. "Respeito!", exigiu Davi. "Respeito agora?", questionou Leidy.



O brother ainda se dirigiu a MC Bin Laden e o aconselhou sobre a amizade com as duas. "Abra seu olho", disse.

Por fim, Leidy provocou Davi, que continuou exaltado, dizendo que, caso ele quisesse, fosse ao Confessionário solicitar sua eliminação. A trancista ainda aproveitou para relembrar o motorista que entrou na casa "direto", sem precisar passar pelo Puxadinho.

