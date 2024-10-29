Andrey Rublev foi eliminado para o argentino Francisco Cerundolo na fase de 32 do Masters de ParisDimitar Dilkoff / AFP

Mais artigos de O Dia
O Dia
França - Na derrota por dois sets a zero para o argentino Francisco Cerundolo na fase de 32 do Masters de Paris, Andrey Rublev teve um ataque de raiva ao fim da primeira parte do confronto. O russo bateu com a raquete nas próprias pernas e jogou o equipamento no chão.
Ele deu sete raquetadas no joelho esquerdo, que começou a sangrar na sequência. 
Agora, para as oitavas de final, Francisco Cerundolo ainda aguarda seu adversário. O torneio vai até o próximo domingo (3).
Na chave de duplas, o brasileiro Marcelo Melo está na disputa ao lado do alemão Alexander Zvererv.