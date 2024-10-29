Tensions running high at the #RolexParisMasters as Andrey Rublev lets out his frustration in style!



Self-smashing his racket

Tossing his gear around

All this drama just in the first set against Francisco Cerundolo!



The score so far: 7/6(8) to Cerundolo. Can Rublev… pic.twitter.com/SvVVsb5Jwy