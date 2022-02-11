Diretor de futebol do Botafogo - Eduardo Freeland Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo
I am pleased to announce: Eduardo Freeland has accepted a new position in senior management, working directly with me to develop state-of-the-art Academy facilities for @Botafogo. He will join me in London next week with President Durcesio as we kick-off this Glorious project!— John Textor (@JohnTextor) February 11, 2022
Please welcome to @Botafogo André Mazzuco (formerly Santos, Cruzeiro, Vasco, and Paraná) as our new Executive Director of Football, joined by his close friend Alessandro Brito (formerly of Atlético-MG) as Head of Scouting, Intelligence and Analysis. Two great men, ready to work!— John Textor (@JohnTextor) February 11, 2022
Os comentários não representam a opinião do jornal e são de responsabilidade do autor.