Rio - As novidades da era John Textor já começaram a surgir no Botafogo. O empresário americano decidiu mudar o cargo de Eduardo Freeland, que deve passar a trabalhar com foco nas divisões de base. Quem assumirá o futebol é André Mazzuco, dirigente com passagens por Vasco e Santos. Além dele, Alessandro Brito, que estava no Atlético-MG, será o novo heaad scout.
"Estou feliz em anunciar: Eduardo Freeland aceitou o novo cargo de gestão, trabalhando diretamente comigo para desenvolver instalações de excelência da academia do Botafogo (divisões de base). Ele se juntará a mim em Londres na semana que vem com o presidente Durcesio para darmos início a esse projeto glorioso!", escreveu Textor em sua conta no Twitter.
"Bem-vindo ao Botafogo, André Mazzuco, nosso novo diretor-executivo de futebol. Chega junto de seu amigo Alessandro Brito, nosso head scout. Dois grandes profissionais, prontos para o trabalho!", completou.
As mudanças não deve parar por aí. Conforme informou o apresentador André Rizek, do Grupo Globo, Textor analisa a permanência do técnico Enderson Moreira no cargo. A tendência é que ele seja desligado nos próximos dias.