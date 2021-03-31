Gil, do 'BBB 21', decide tirar a barba e o bigode após a eliminação de Sarah Reprodução

Publicado 31/03/2021 10:06 | Atualizado 31/03/2021 10:07

Rio - Após a traumática eliminação de Sarah na noite desta terça-feira, Gilberto amanheceu - literalmente! - diferente. Em frente ao espelho, o brother decidiu se desfazer do bigode e da barba que cultivava desde o início da edição do 'BBB 21'.



Nas redes sociais, o novo visual do economista causou alvoroço e o nome de Gil foi parar entre os assuntos mais comentados da manhã desta quarta-feira. Entre as imagens, é claro, surgiram os memes. Muitos falam sobre a barba ser "a maquiagem" do homem. Em outros casos, muitos compararam a cena com o clipe de 'Look What You Made Me Do' - 'Olha o que você me obrigou a fazer', em português, de Taylor Swift, que fala sobre uma mudança brusca após uma decepção. Será que vem mais mudança por aí?

Confira o vídeo: