Nevoeiro pode ter causado acidente com helicóptero que matou Kobe Bryant

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 21, 2017 former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant attends a promotional event organized by the sports brand Nike, for the inauguration of the infrastructure improvements of a local basketball playground at the Jean-Jaures sports hall "Le Quartier", in Paris. - According to multiple US media sources, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)

AFP